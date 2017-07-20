Year-to-year approach may become a trend for star players

Before NFL players would ever miss game checks during a work stoppage, they need to show a willingness to drive a hard bargain in other ways. Here’s one way they now can, thanks to the examples set by (of all people) Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson.
Star players who attract the franchise tag may now be inclined to refuse to sign long-term deals and to play on a year-to-year basis. One source with extensive experience negotiating player contracts firmly believes that this will become the trend.
If it happens, here are a few names to watch in the near term: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Consider Stafford’s situation. With a cap number of $22 million in 2017, Stafford would be eligible for a franchise tag of $26.4 million in 2018. By rule, that would move to $31.68 million in 2019 and then to $45.6 million in 2020.
That’s a three-year haul of $103.68 million.
And what’s the risk for Stafford to go one year at a time? He’ll get $16.5 million this year in salary, pushing his eight-year haul to $125 million. Unlike Cousins and Johnson, Stafford has the money to let it ride; if he suffers a career-ending injury or suddenly loses his ability to play at a high level, he’s already set, multiple lifetimes over.
Though Mack and Donald have far less in the bank (and a far greater risk of injury), a year-to-year arrangement makes sense for them, too.
For Mack, who isn’t getting a new deal this year and thus will make less than $3 million, he can pocket $13.846 million under his fifth-year option and then do the year-to-year tag dance in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Ditto for Donald, who would make $1.8 million this year and $6.892 million next year before going year-to-year under the tag.
For all three guys, the question becomes whether they’d trade the year-to-year haul for a long-term deal that has two years of fully guaranteed money before becoming a one-way street that the team exclusively controls.
Consider the record-setting (not really) contract signed by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He traded roughly $1 million in salary this year and the franchise tag next year for $25 million in cash flow in 2017, another $22.25 million in 2018 and then, essentially, a year-to-year option held by the team.
Consider what Carr gave up. If he’d been willing to keep his salary at $1 million in 2017, he would have been eligible for $22 million (maybe more) in 2018 under the tag, a 20-percent bump (at least $26 million) in 2019, and a 44-percent increase over that ($38 million, minimum) in 2020.
That’s at least $86 million over three years, estimated conservatively. Under his current deal, Carr will make $86.5 million over the next four years, with no fully-guaranteed money at signing beyond the first $40 million.
It’s hard to call the richest contract ever (not really) a bad deal, but it’s actually kind of a bad deal in light of the alternative. If Carr had gone year to year, he’d have more money over the next four years than he’ll have — and he wouldn’t have been tied to the team for two more years at an average of $19.7 million, which will come at a time when the market for franchise quarterbacks could be well north of $30 million per year.
Maybe Carr crunched the numbers and consciously chose to take a long-term deal that is less advantageous than going year to year. Maybe the injury guarantee for 2019 influenced him, given the broken leg he suffered last last year. Regardless, it’s reasonable to say he would have been better off going year to year.
And it’s definitely reasonable to assume that more star players will seriously consider it — and that some of them will do it.
All of them, frankly, should.
This all sounds well and good until the first guy suffers a career-ending injury.
It’s about time that players realized this. They take more risk, but it maximizes their year to year salary.
Your math is wrong on Carr.
Tossing in his $1M 2017 salary, his four year haul would be $87M, compared to $86.5M in his contract.
But only the $8.7M 2017 salary is guaranteed in the first case, vs. $40M in his new contract.
The real problem is in later years, assuming that he stays healthy enough to play.
So Carr is going to make $86.5 million from 2017-2020 with the deal he signed, or he could have made $87 million from 2017-2020 if he didn’t and had 3 years of the franchise tag – with no guarantee that he would actually get 3 years of the franchise tag. Yeah, great argument Florio….
Your assumptions, as noted, have to include that the player stay healthy and continue to achieve a high level of play. If either of those things don’t happen, the loss of pay could be considerable. And at the numbers being tossed around, there is certainly value is signing for a few million less over 4-5 years when it gives you certainty.
The other problem with the year to year contract occurs when there aren’t any other teams willing to pay you a franchise tag salary. Certainly there is a risk in a team letting a quality player seek other contracts, but if the current team doesn’t value a player at a specific level, there’s no guarantee another team will. And after finding that out, there’s no guarantee the original team will be willing to pay what the player left on the table.
So frankly, while money may get left on the table with longer term deals, it’s not really that important considering the player is already making more money in one year than 10 or 15 average families will make in a lifetime. And it’s guaranteed.
It will really come down to coaching and GM’s to be a competitive team. Its not a lack of QB’s its coaches. Not a NE fan but it is what Belicheck does that makes them competitive or champions every year, Now if your going to pay 1 guy 30% of the money and a few studs another 40%, it will be that much harder to surround them with talent.
Ummm I don’t know about this. NFL players have a much larger risk of injury than NBA players do. While the year to year thing would be more money, it would be risky..
This approach will grow in popularity until the first star player suffers a season ending injury using this approach. As long as guys remain healthy there is no downside to this approach but once they start getting dinged up the pendulum will swing rapidly back to the long term contract model.