Adam Jones suspended one game by NFL

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 21, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

Apparently emboldened by the Sean Spicer news, the NFL is firing up the Friday news dump machine a little early today.

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has been suspended one game by the league for violating the personal conduct policy, and has three days to appeal the decision.

Jones pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, after a January incident in which he spat on a jailhouse nurse (which sounds like a euphemism but isn’t in this case). This came after he blew up at reporters who had the nerve to ask him about the most interesting thing to happen to him this offseason.

In the league’s letter to Jones, they said the: “extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process. As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL. While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct.”

The Bengals have consistently stood by Jones for years, primarily because he’s good at football. And they’re deep enough in former first-rounders at the position to survive the opener against the Ravens without him.