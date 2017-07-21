Adam Jones suspended one game by NFL

Apparently emboldened by the Sean Spicer news, the NFL is firing up the Friday news dump machine a little early today.
Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has been suspended one game by the league for violating the personal conduct policy, and has three days to appeal the decision.
Jones pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, after a January incident in which he spat on a jailhouse nurse (which sounds like a euphemism but isn’t in this case). This came after he blew up at reporters who had the nerve to ask him about the most interesting thing to happen to him this offseason.
In the league’s letter to Jones, they said the: “extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process. As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL. While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct.”
The Bengals have consistently stood by Jones for years, primarily because he’s good at football. And they’re deep enough in former first-rounders at the position to survive the opener against the Ravens without him.
Bengals fan here…Pacman should have gotten 4 games minimum. It’s clear that Marvin and Mike don’t care about his behavior, and the prosecutor didn’t punish him specifically because it would cost Adam NFL money. When this guy gets out of the league there is zero chance he goes 12 months without an arrest or being shot.
How is this guy still employed in the league? He’s an illiterate, bumbling fool who has attracted negative attention his entire career. After I saw that video of him in the back of the squad car I thought for sure the Bengals would cut him ASAP. Such a bad look.
Folks always talk about Kaepernick being a distraction and this is why he’s unemployed.
What about this bum? Isn’t he the definition of distraction?
“Your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on the Cincinnati Bengals football club”
Ehh… I dunno, I think a lot of Pacman’s antics accurately represent the Bengals under the guidance of Marvin Lewis.
One of the most despicable scumbags sports has ever seen
That’s bull!! Isn’t his smashed up Rolls-Royce enough punishment.
I’d like to see William Jackson III and Darquese Dennard step up and make his absence a non-issue. I’d have been fine with whatever suspension was handed down. This Bengals apologist has no more apologies for the actions of #24, on or off the field. He’s pretty much proven that he can’t keep his cool, to expect anything else at this point would be lunacy.
So where is the extra penalty for multiple time offenders?
Gross that players like this keep getting 7th, 8th, and 9th chances when they are in their 30s.