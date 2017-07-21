Anquan Boldin to visit the Bills next week

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 21, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

Veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin still wants to play, and he’s taking a visit next week.

According to Dan Graizano of ESPN, Boldin will visit the Bills next Monday.

The Bills have little in the way of depth behind perpetually hurt Sammy Watkins (though Watkins is, at the moment, OK), and used a second-round pick on East Carolina’s Zay Jones.

The 36-year-old Boldin caught 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns last year for the Lions, proving he can still be productive. The Bills could use all the help they could get, and Boldin would represent an upgrade over what’s on hand.