Anquan Boldin to visit the Bills next week

Veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin still wants to play, and he’s taking a visit next week.
According to Dan Graizano of ESPN, Boldin will visit the Bills next Monday.
The Bills have little in the way of depth behind perpetually hurt Sammy Watkins (though Watkins is, at the moment, OK), and used a second-round pick on East Carolina’s Zay Jones.
The 36-year-old Boldin caught 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns last year for the Lions, proving he can still be productive. The Bills could use all the help they could get, and Boldin would represent an upgrade over what’s on hand.
Somewhat surprised the Ravens aren’t kicking the tires, unless they are set at wide receiver. He certainly contributed to Flacco’s success and was a big part in the Jump Ball Joe reality.
Oh, so I guess they don’t see as much promise in Andre Holmes as many believe. Personally, this is a guy I’d love to tutor Zay. They are similar builds, similar play styles, similar draft positions. I’ll take Q.
With Buffalo being the last resort for all NFL and NHL players, he must be desperate, REALLY desperate.