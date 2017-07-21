Cowboys working out running backs before camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 21, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

The Cowboys are still waiting to hear what will happen to Ezekiel Elliott, and they’re looking at some other running backs before the open training camp.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Cowboys worked out former Jaguars “offensive weapon” Denard Robinson and former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman.

While any potential suspension of Elliott isn’t really a factor here, the Cowboys would like to check out some options.

They lost Lance Dunbar to the Rams this offseason, and have Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris in reserve.

Robinson has gotten some sniffs but no jobs since the Jaguars let him walk. While they hoped he’d become a versatile offensive piece, he never did much to justify the attention.

Hillman spent part of last season with the Chargers, but averaged 3.2 yards per carry and hasn’t had much interest.