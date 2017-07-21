David Irving a no-show as Cowboys report

Defensive lineman David Irving was a no-show as the Cowboys reported to training camp Friday, sources confirmed. ESPN’s Todd Archer first reported Irving’s unexcused absence.
The Cowboys held a conditioning run and physicals at their training complex in Frisco, a day before leaving for Oxnard, Calif.
Receiver Dez Bryant arrived late, and the Cowboys are expected to fine him. Irving, though, is subject to a $40,000 fine for missing the reporting date, according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.
Last month, the NFL suspended Irving for the first four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He had four sacks and four forced fumbles last season and was expected to play a big role as a pass-rusher this season.
Typical dysfunctional Dallas team
great start there Dave ….
Dave’s not home man ….
Leader
Cowboys will be 1 and done in the playoffs, if they get there.
You can’t win without a QB or a pass rush. You need both. They don’t.
Halfway through watching All or Nothing and the Rams could have been an 10-11 win team with a QB. What a D. But they got hurt and I am now watching a train wreck.
From what I saw of him last season, that kid has some skills. When they put him at defensive end, he reminded me of a young Charles Haley. Very fast off the ball and good technique. I hope he gets his life in order. He has a future in this league if he is willing to earn it.
As an Eagles fan, I thought last year was a sign Dallas was finally starting to put things together. Then the off season comes and we see the antics of Zeke, Dez, Zak, David, Nolan and more…. LMAO.
I hope whatever he was doing was worth $40,000..
What a clown show.