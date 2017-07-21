Dez Bryant arrives late to conditioning test, physicals

Dez Bryant threw a free barbeque for his hometown of Lufkin on Thursday, but he likely earned a fine from the Cowboys after showing up late to the team facility Friday.
Bryant told Jane Slater of the NFL Network that he had a sinus infection and headache, so he spent the night in Lufkin, which is 175 miles from Frisco. Per Slater, Bryant said he should have informed the coaching staff earlier, but that he has talked to coaches, takes full responsibility and is prepared for the consequences.
Bryant arrived three hours late for physicals and the team’s conditioning test. Bryant told Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan that he wasn’t scheduled to run because of the sinus infection.
Although Bryant has a history of tardiness, he reminded Slater that he has “laid low” this offseason.
Way to set an example for the young guys! Late on the first day. No wonder that locker room is so shady.
But if those game checks start coming in late, guess who’ll be at the Cowboys front office bright and early? Diva.
What would the Patriots do?
America’s “Team” is on the verge a meltdown.
Sounds like a hang over. Poor planning to have town bbq day before you show up. For crying out loud..you’ve could have done this 2 months ago when it was cooler outside. Dez will be Dez though. Heard talk of making him a team captain this past month because he’s deserving? Lol…Lets use the role models please. Just score TD’s Dez, all we ask, make defender’s miss, stay healthy, fire up the team. We’re good
I can always count on the comments section here to bring out the trolls. A non-story about a player who was late for a conditioning test because he was sick and focused on fulfilling his charitable obligation, and then there is talk here about how this is something indicative of problems in Dallas. No doubt Bryant still has maturing to do, but you think people would respect that he was doing something for others (and spending his own money doing so). Nope. Instead there is talk of divas who love paychecks, bad role models, physical abuse of others, etc. You stay classy, losers.
any fan making excuses for this guy is exactly
why the cowboys (and other teams) have
crappy cap positions, immature locker rooms,
and under-performing seasons.
so, a stuffy nose or not, it is a horrible look.
no way an enabling jerrah or jason garrett
will ever sniff a ring
Why should he care about arriving on time to team events? Half of his teammates are getting arrested, probably without repercussions.
