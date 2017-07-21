Emmitt Smith on all-time ranking: My stats speak for themselves

Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith took notice recently when a couple of rankings of the greatest running backs in NFL history put him lower than he thought he deserved.
When former Cowboys personnel man Gil Brandt ranked the top running backs, he listed Smith 10th. When Peter King assembled a panel of experts to draft their own all-time teams, Smith was the 16th back taken.
But Smith says that his legacy is secure, thanks to two all-time records: Smith ran for 18,355 yards and 164 touchdowns, both the best in NFL history.
“You always have to go back to, ‘What is the criteria for the greatest running back of all-time?’ ” Smith told the Dallas Morning News. “And if you really want to have a legitimate conversation about the best running back in National Football League history, or the best player in NFL history, then you have to create the criteria. And if you create the criteria, then anybody who’s chiming in can give you their true opinion. Because now you have something you can actually gauge it against. Everything else is so arbitrary. So I think they are just doing it to create a conversation in the marketplace. I’m not going to overly concern myself with it. Because at the end of the day, eighteen three fifty-five speaks for itself. One hundred sixty-four speaks for itself.”
Smith is obviously right that his career numbers stack up with anyone, although he also put together his numbers running behind a great offensive line that some of the other top backs in NFL history could only dream of. He also kept compiling yards and touchdowns when he was well past his prime, which put his totals out of the reach of players who retired earlier. And Smith’s yards per carry average of 4.2 is a full yard behind Jim Brown’s 5.2.
Smith is justified if he considers himself the best of them all, as are others who look at the totality of NFL history and don’t put Smith in the company of the 10 best running backs ever.
no they don’t, your Oline, QB, and WR speak as well. Put Barry Sanders in the backfield he woulda ran for a million yards and TDS
I wasn’t a fan of his when he played, but something should be said for being able to stay healthy to break all those records. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you can’t stay on the field, you’re worthless to your team. Emmett Smith was an Iron Man.
Best all-time RBs in my estimation:
1. Jim Brown 2. Walter Payton 3. Barry Sanders
The others far fall behind because the above 3 had the ability to both punish defenders and had impressive YPC stats.
As far as Emmitt Smith goes, I still think that the best RB in history of the Dallas Cowboys was Tony Dorsett. Put Smith behind an average o-line and his stats would’ve been substantially lower.
Not saying he wasnt great.. but hes not an all time great. Played way too long, and his early years was behind one of the best in history.
He’s one of the greatest because:
a) He didn’t put the ball on the ground.
b) He got the tough yards.
c) He was always available and very consistent.
Running backs that win games can get 5 or 6 yard runs against a tough defense in a big game up the middle. Breakaway runs are great for yards per carry average, but that doesn’t necessarily relate to wins.
With that OL Jim Brown would have run clear out of the stadium on every play like Forrest Gump.
Watch an Emmitt Smith highlight reel… it features him running through huge holes that the line provided and then getting run down from behind.
He is the poster boy for how people around you make you better…. running behind one of the best lines in NFL history.
I’ll never consider Emmitt the greatest RB, he might be #4 or #5, Brown, Payton and Sanders will always be the top 3.
It’s all good as long as his stats do the speaking. His short lived TV career is evidence of that.
I think Emmitt was a very good running back who put together legendary stats running behind one of the greatest NFL offensive line I’ve personally witnessed with my own eyes. I was born in the late 70s so maybe others have seen better.
Yes stats are an important component in this discussion but definitely not the end all. Gayle Sayers didn’t have the long career or offensive line Smith had but more than a few believe he was one of the best backs in NFL history.
Barry Sanders was in my opinion the best back of his era and one of the best all time…in the same top tier class as Jim Brown and Walter Peyton……Sorry Emmitt I watched you play and never did I think you belonged in that group. I b always believed you were a Hall of Famer though.
It is very difficult to rank all time RBs because of all the variables. Who had the better line ? Was there a passing game, which kept the safties out of the box ? FB ?
There is also a question of the competition.
Jim Brown ( at his playing age and skill )
could still play in the NFL. Many of the players that he was running against could not make an NFL roster today. Always fun to discuss but impossible to have a fair ranking.
Overrated at best. Consistent? Yes. Dynamic? Anything but…….
Brandt has it down cold. It’s not the numbers; it’s who the defense has to prepare for.
There’s if ands and buts for all of these players.
If Jim Brown played in the 90s with bigger better linebackers he wouldn’t be as great.
If Barry sanders didn’t have so many negative plays (the most all time) his team may have actually won more games.
If the Cowboys O Line didn’t have Emmitt they may not have been that great (0-2 record when he held out)
Emmitt is the greatest running back of all time and the narrative that is perpetuated by the media that he isn’t is clear bias.
Not to mention that somehow, rings don’t matter when ranking any player besides a QB.
Keep being told what to think! Obey your media masters.
Some of the greatest RBs played on lousy teams and made them good. Payton was one of those guys. The Bears were terrible for many years but no matter what, he got his yards. Same with Sanders and he broke off some runs that were Jordanesque. Same with OJ Simpson. That guy was incredible and the Bills weren’t that good when he played either. In fact, I don’t think he ever went to a playoff game. Still, he rushed for 2,003 yards in a 14-game season which is ridiculous. Then there was Jim Brown. In 1963 he ran for 1,863 yards (14-game season) but averaged 6.4 yards per carry which is insane. He was a pretty good receiver too.
Smith was good but let’s face it. That OL had an all-pro at nearly every position and that team was absolutely loaded. I could have probably run behind that line. I’m not detracting what he did but you have to take into account that team. They were reminiscent of the Steelers in the 70s. Franco Harris rushed for a ton of yards too but nobody puts him in the best RBs of all time conversation. He definitely deserves to be in the top ten but I’d put those four guys I mentioned above in a class by themselves.
Same with Eric Dickerson. He’s definitely a top ten but I wouldn’t put him in the same group with those top four.
As a coach or team owner, I’m taking Emmitt. He was a workhorse back that did way more for those sb winning Cowboys than even some cowboys fans want to admit. I’ll never forget those two games that Emmitt held out for a better contract, the oline, qb or wr couldn’t function without him and lost those games. He didn’t have the speed of Sayers or moves like Sweetness or raw power like Earl, but he had the biggest heart and drive of any nfl player I have ever seen and he was a champion at every level.
He’s the best football player ever!!! People will come close and even break several NFL skill position records…. but no one will ever come close to even sniffing Emmits records….I’m sorry but when you have the most untouchable record in all of sports….where the number 2 behind you isn’t even close….you’re not only the greatest player in your sport….you’re arguably the greatest athlete ever….
Alot of “if’s” in his statement. If this and if that.
If he was Jim Brown, OJ Simpson, or Barry Sanders then he’d be ranked higher. But he’s not
There is only 1 single undisputed GOAT in the NFL and that is Tom Brady. Discuss….
He was tougher than any other RB of his generation. Smarter too, any time he is present for a coin flip, he pockets the coin.
His stats say he is somewhere between 4th and 6th all time.
Emmitt Smith only averaged 5.0+ per carry ONCE behind that fabled offensive line. In fact, his three best per-carry seasons are 5.3, 4.7, and 4.6, then it drops to 4.3 in a good year. Despite having a Hall of Fame guard, quarterback, and wide receiver.
Barry dipped to 4.3 just twice in his 4.99/carry career. And he had quarterbacks the Browns wouldn’t even sign. Perriman and Moore were good, but only Lomas on the line to help him.
To me, Emmitt Smith’s legacy is longevity and consistency. He wasn’t going to take it to the house every play or do something that made you jump out of your seat often but he was as steady as they come.
Smith is a tough player to rate in many ways. You can’t dismiss his stats but that’s only part of the criteria. You also have to consider the fact that Smith had Aikman, Irvin and an all-world offensive line around him for much of his career. Unless you are a Cowboys fan or a huge Emmitt fan, most people probably aren’t starting their all-time team with Smith as their tailback because he wasn’t the best ever at one particular running back trait (though he was a complete back). Other running backs did things better but Emmitt outlasted everyone and didn’t burn out as fast.
Personally, I think Emmitt is very worthy of being considered one of the best running backs ever. He just probably wasn’t THE best ever. But you can’t take anything away from him. He was a great player and is a solid all-around guy.
Watching Cowboys games in the 90’s: “Emmitt Smith falls forward for 3 yards. . .”
What RB couldn’t fall forward for a few yards behind that O-line, and the threat of Irvin down field? Please. Hof’er, okay fine. Anywhere near Barry Sanders -not even in the same stadium. Had Barry played anywhere near as long, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.
That Gil Brant “27 greatest running backs” list was a joke from the very beginning. LOL at Zeke being anywhere near that list at this point.
These type of arguments are stupid.
When I saw that a rookie was on Brant’s list I knew the entire thing was going to be ridiculous. A rookie can’t be an all-time anything.
Emmitt is a top 10 all time RB, no question, but my favorite Smith moment is from week 15 of 1995 at the two minute warning when he was stuffed twice by the Eagles defense. Actually, the entire second half of that game was pretty epic if you like defensive football.
fennecfox1947 says:
Jul 21, 2017 10:51 AM
Brandt has it down cold. It’s not the numbers; it’s who the defense has to prepare for.
Brandt has it down cold? Take a look at his list. He has LaDainian Tomlinson at 5. In what football universe is he a better RB than Smith, Dorsett, Dickerson and Sanders?
OJ was the greatest RB ever, then Smith and Payton.