Frank Gore closing in on the Top 5 for all-time rushing yards

Frank Gore is a rare running back who’s still able to play at a high level into his 30s, rushing for 1,025 yards last season at the age of 33. If he can do that again at age 34, he’ll join some truly elite company.
Gore is already the active rushing leader, with 13,065 career yards, and the only players ahead of him in NFL history are Hall of Famers. If Gore equals his 2016 production this year, he’ll move ahead of three of those Hall of Famers — Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson — and into the Top 5 in NFL history. He’d also then be just behind No. 4 Curtis Martin, who retired with 14,101 yards.
Another 1,000-yard season would be the 10th of Gore’s career, tying him with Martin, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders for the second most 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history. Only Emmitt Smith, with 11 1,000-yard seasons, has more.
It’s probably a long shot to think Gore will last long enough to pass Sanders (15,269 career yards), Payton (16,726) and Smith (18,355) on the all-time rushing list. But it’s easy to see Gore moving into fourth place all-time, and making a strong case for himself as a Hall of Famer.
If Harbaugh, G Ro. Geep, or whoever was calling plays calls a handoff to Gore inside the 5 in that Super Bowl instead of those fade routes Gore and Vernon Davis are sure bet Hall of Famers.
He is already more worthy of the Hall than half the running backs already in there.
No, simply piling up a lot of yards with a lot of carries doesn’t make you a Hall of Famer. At least it shouldn’t. Curtis Martin and Jerome Bettis don’t belong there. I don’t want someone with a career 4.4 yards per carry in the Hall of Fame. That’s what Frank Gore has.
Based on what?
It will take several years, but Frank Gore will eventually be in the HOF. But he hasn’t been playing at a high level the last couple years, and another mediocre season or two really isn’t helpful to his cause. Gore’s only had a couple hundred yard games to his credit over the last two seasons, and his ypc is heading south big time.
Jerome Bettis ended his career on a high note, with six hundred yard games in his next to last season for a 15-1 club, then in a part time role, delivering a huge game in a critical regular season game in his last season.
This man is a rushing machine. Frank Gore will keep on churning until the wheels fall off. Salute to a hall of fame career 21/23. The bay will forever love you.
And for the fan who suggested yards per carry is more important than total yards, Jamaal Charles will never be in Canton.
Yards per carry doesn’t carry the day, not even close.
I seem to remember he was a bit of a gamble coming out of Miami because of a knee injury. Congratulations on a great career!
Didn’t he have two huge knee injuries in college, leading Clinton Portis and Willis McGahee to surpass him on the Hurricanes’ depth chart?
And if that’s accurate, how on Earth is he still playing?
Yards per carry is a deceptive stat imo. While in many cases it can be impressive, it’s not always indicative of the type of productive a team wants out of a running back, especially in this day and age. The consistency that allows for someone Gore’s age to carry for over a thousand yards a season is what GMs want to compliment the passing game.
Also, if Gore ends up fourth overall, there’s no way he’s not a hall of famer. Voters love longevity and consistency and Gore has already provided both with seemingly some time left.
So Walter Payton doesn’t belong in the Hall either? Ooookay then…
“I don’t want someone with a career 4.4 yards per carry in the Hall of Fame.”
He was the Eagles greatest franchise RB. Thanks for your memories in Philly Frank Gore!
Do it Frank The Tank!!!!! We miss you in San Fran, bud. Make Jed York look like the moron he is for letting you go.