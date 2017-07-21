Jim Harbaugh hires ex-49ers executive Tom Gamble at Michigan

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 21, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT

Shortly after John Lynch was hired as the 49ers’ General Manager, Assistant G.M. Tom Gamble left the team. Now he’s reuniting with a former 49ers coach.

Jim Harbaugh is hiring Gamble to work at the Michigan football program, Tim Kawakami of TheAthletic.com reports.

Gamble and Harbaugh worked together during Harbaugh’s time as the 49ers’ head coach. It’s unclear exactly what Gamble’s role will be at Michigan, but it’s believed he’ll work in football administration, not as an on-field coach.

Harbaugh has built a large and expensive staff at Michigan, with three assistant coaches making $1 million a year.