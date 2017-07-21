Landon Collins predicts Giants’ takeover in the NFC East

Posted by Charean Williams on July 21, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The Giants are talking the talk. Now can they back it up?

On the heels of Jason Pierre-Paul calling the Giants a Super Bowl contender and Dwayne Harris‘ reminder that the Giants swept the Cowboys last season, Landon Collins insists the Giants are ready to “take over” the NFC East.

Giants players have responded with defiance after Dak Prescott declared at the ESPY Awards earlier this month that the Cowboys would defend their NFC East title.

Collins, who had already responded on social media to Prescott’s claim, fired back Friday after his youth football camp.

“I commented right underneath his picture [on social media] and said, ‘I highly doubt that,'” Collins said, via Art Stapleton of The Record. “They will not control the East. It’s over with. We’re going to have a run for it. I mean, they’re not going to win, I tell you that much. We’re definitely going to take over.”

The Giants handed the Cowboys two of their three losses in the regular season in 2016, giving them a three-game winning streak over their rivals. The Giants have not won the division since 2011, but the NFC East has not had a repeat division champ since the 2004 Eagles.

The Cowboys, who went 13-3 last season, have not posted back-to-back winning seasons since 2008-09.

So until the season opener, let the debate continue.