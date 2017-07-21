Marcus Mariota to play lighter, despite team’s instructions

Titans coaches had suggested to Marcus Mariota in the past that they wanted him to weigh between 225 and 230 pounds, in order to protect himself from hits.
But he’s coming to camp well under that goal, in hopes of avoiding them.
According to Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180 in Nashville, Mariota’s personal trainer said he’s going to report around 215 pounds in hopes of being more mobile this season. He has been listed at 222 the last two years.
“I have always told Marcus that I thought he should play at 215 pounds because I felt like he was the fastest at that weight,” said Ryan Flaherty, the senior director of performance at Nike. “The No. 1 injury QBs suffer in the NFL is AC sprain and that’s from getting hit.
“I told him that they can’t hit what they can’t catch so he should think about playing at a weight where he is his fastest. However the Titans coaches always told him they wanted him heavier and to play around 225-230 pounds to be able to absorb hits. Finally this year Marcus agrees with me and will play at 215 and I think you’ll notice a huge difference even though it’s only a difference of 10 pounds. He will be much quicker and faster this year and the goal with that will be to take less hits which will in turn keep him healthy. Unfortunately the first 2 years he’s missed games because of contact injuries so I think with him being leaner and lighter he will reduce the number of hits and thus reduce the risk of injury.”
Of course, the Titans might not be wild about their suggestions being ignored, but they’d obviously rather have Mariota available. Their playoff chances and his season ended with a broken ankle on Dec. 24, and with their additions this offseason have them positioned to improve.
Flaherty has worked with Mariota since prior to the 2015 Combine, and concentrated on preventing injuries after knee problems cost Mariota four games in 2015. And for what it’s worth, he said Mariota will be ready to participate fully when camp opens next week, after they took a cautious approach with him this offseason.
I completely agree he isn’t ever going to be cam so why have him bulk up? The best thing about Marcus is that he might be the best running QB in the league but we don’t see him used that way. Cam ran the ball 90 times for 350 yards and Marcus did 60 for 340 so the skill is clearly there. His biggest weakness has been health which is somewhat out of his hands, however other than Walker he has never had a legitimate target to throw to so I expect a big year if he is healthy.
Ask RGIII how that worked out for him.
This is the first thing that Mariota’s done that’s given me pause. Being lighter might be the smartest route to go. Might. But he is literally blowing off his coaching staff’s instructions here in favor of a single trainer he’s worked with longer.
I’m sure he’s thinking about how his leg was broken. Mariota was beginning to outrun his pursuit when the d-lineman came down on his lower leg.
But like I said, the lack of submission to his leaders here give’s me pause.
Interesting…. so as long as he’s so quick he gets sacked 0 times…. he’ll be injury free.
I see another shortened season on the horizon.
No one knows your body like you do. If he feels the most comfortable at 215 that’s what he should play at. I get what the coaches are trying to do, but if he feels sluggish at 225/230 that’s not good either. Ryan really helped Marcus with the the ACL issues last off season, so at least we didn’t see that again.