Michael Oher sued by Uber driver for assault

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 21, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT
Michael Oher’s bad week keeps getting worse.

According to the Associated Press, the former Panthers left tackle — who was released Thursday — has now been sued in connection with the Nashville incident in which he was accused of assaulting an Uber driver.

Oher faces misdemeanor charges from the April incident. The lawsuit, filed by driver Girma Berkessa said that Oher was “extremely intoxicated.” The suit also contends Oher pushed the driver to the ground, kicked him and called him a homophobic slur several times.

Oher was released with a failed physical designation. He’s been in the league’s concussion protocol since Week Three of last season, and visited a concussion specialist earlier this week.

5 Responses to “Michael Oher sued by Uber driver for assault”
  1. greg3117 says: Jul 21, 2017 5:30 PM

    He just got “blind sided’. d’OH!
    Bad joke, sorry.

  2. Technical Editing says: Jul 21, 2017 5:33 PM

    We’ve moved past the Sandra Bullock jokes. This is a job for Michael Lewis.

  3. nyneal says: Jul 21, 2017 5:35 PM

    Uh oh. Sandra Bullock is gonna be mad!!!!

  4. orndorf2 says: Jul 21, 2017 5:39 PM

    CTE is real.

  5. boltnut says: Jul 21, 2017 5:40 PM

    It’s because he scored so high on………………… Protective Instincts.

