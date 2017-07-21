NFL is wrapping up the Ezekiel Elliott investigation

Nearly a year after Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott allegedly engaged in domestic violence, the NFL is closing in on ending its investigation.
According to NFL Media (i.e., the NFL), the investigatory phase of the process is nearing completion, and the NFL has shared its findings with the NFL Players Association. Also, the NFLPA has provided to the league a “final response” aimed at answering “any lingering question” about the probe into whether Elliott violated the personal conduct policy.
It’s unknown whether Elliott will be disciplined or suspended. Although he was never arrested or charged, the league applies a lower standard of proof in these matters, with the question of whether Elliott violated the policy essentially coming down to whether the league believes Elliott or his accuser.
Broader business considerations necessarily will influence that assessment, including pressure from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (who is believed to have made it clear that he won’t be as compliant as the Patriots were about the Tom Brady suspension), pressure from other owners who want Elliott to be punished, and the ever-critical P.R. component, which is the primary reason for the league’s decision to conduct its own investigations and impose its own discipline.
If the league doesn’t find a violation, the alleged victim can file a lawsuit or otherwise tell her story. And, necessarily, there will be people who automatically believe it and people who automatically reject it. Those who believe it will criticize the league for not taking action against Elliott, creating a potential Ray Rice-style embarrassment for the league.
Last week, ESPN reported that Elliott is bracing for a short suspension, which possibly would be the result of a compromise aimed at placating all of the various constituencies, and minimizing the potential P.R. fallout.
Since Jerry Jones effectively runs the NFL, I would be very surprised if Elliott doesn’t get off the hook or lands just a light slap-on-the-wrist.
As soon as this investigation wraps up there will be another one soon as this clown cannot stay out of trouble.
All these NFL players need to be held responsible for their actions. Its amazing how many of these players have domestic violence issues. I don’t care what team they play for they just need to really lay down the hammer starting in college to teach these players if they want to have a blessed life they need to act appropriately and be a good person. Its sad that I have to explain to my son why his favorite player keeps getting brought up on TV and is probably going to be suspended because he decided to beat up a girl or is on drugs.
“If the league doesn’t find a violation, the alleged victim can file a lawsuit or otherwise tell her story”…..why is the accuser waiting ? If the allegations were true, she should’ve came out long ago, by waiting would only seem like sour grapes and a money grab.
They were dragging their feet until Elliott starting getting in more trouble. NFL was worried how bad they’d look if they didn’t hand out any discipline while Elliot just kept making bad decisions.
Ridiculous that it has taken so long. Sure, Zeke has had a series of off field gaffes or mis steps in the public view, but has not been arrested or charged with any crime, and allegations against him have been proven to be flimsy at best (unless you count boobiegate as an of offense, it wasnt). You can call me whatever you want but if you’d be ok with the league suspending the best player (you will agree after this season) on your team for an unspecified, arbitrary rule that permits them to do whatever than I have to call you a liar. Zeke will not and should not be auspended.