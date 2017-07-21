Nicole Brown’s sister takes issue with O.J. Simpson’s “conflict-free life” claim

One of the more bizarre moments during Thursday’s O.J. Simpson parole hearing happened when Simpson at one point blurted out that he’s led a “conflict-free life.” The moment was particularly significant to the families members of the people that, according to the California civil justice system, he killed.
“Really? You beat my sister,” Nicole Brown’s sister, Tanya, told TMZ. “Regardless of . . . murdering her and Ron [Goldman] the fact is that my sister has diary entries dating back to 1978 about abuse that was inflicted, and also there was that infamous 911 call that he mentioned.”
Regardless of whether you believe Simpson did or didn’t kill his ex-wife and a man who was in the worst possible place at the worst possible time, a jury found Simpson responsible for the deaths under the much lower burden of proof than the criminal “beyond a reasonable doubt” bar.
If you personally have doubts, reasonable or otherwise, about whether Simpson did it, read this assessment of the documentary from 2016.
Pretty sure Ron Goldman wasn’t just in the wrong place at the wrong time, not that that has anything to do with him being murdered, that’s obviously foul. But like Chris Rock said “He was returning GLASSES??? You could leave a BABY at a restaurant and they’ll still just leave it for you at the coat check!”
He is a murderer , plain and simple.
she figured the abuse was worth the lavish lifestyle…if he was being physical and she took the time to document it then just leave
Not my Nordberg!!!!!!!
He also declared during the hearing that he was not a violent person, and never had been.
Nice little bit of regional theater going on in that hearing room.
He’s a psychopath and he’s free. Look out.
shadywarrior says:
Jul 21, 2017 8:55 AM
They were both consenting SINGLE adults. She was OJ’s ex wife despite OJ’s repeated claims of literally owning her as if she was his possession/property.
Right or wrong he was found “not guilty” of the Brown/Goldman homicides.
No bloody clothes, no blood stains on Bronco gas/brake pedals.
Worst prosecution team ever, Marcia Clark and Chris Darden. Uhm, your honor. At this time we request the defendant try on the gloves in evidence.
Talk about your all time Forrest Gump court manoeuver.
Time to let the Juice loose to search every golf course in America for the “real killers”.
The Brown family was an earlier version of the Kardashians, ironic isn’t it?
He tees off at 9am this morning.
We’ve all been fooled…. 33
eazeback says:
Jul 21, 2017 8:59 AM
Hey genius….she did leave and was still murdered by him.
How can that be. He was found guilty for armed robbery of sports memorabilia, not murder. If the jury found him guilty of a crime in which he was already tried, that would be injustice.
She is correct. We know he wasn’t convicted of the murder, but to say he avoid conflict discounts that he pleased no contest for beating his wife.
I hope the first bed he sleeps in on his release is one of those folding hospital ones from Naked Gun.
mudachains says:
Jul 21, 2017 9:24 AM
October 1st is the earliest opportunity to get released from prison.
ya. see, this is trump and his family looking glass. trump may not have ” murder” anyone but he make this country very very angry and it became personal. and this is all about blurring the line between vengeance and justice.