Parole board member wore his Chiefs tie on purpose to O.J. hearing

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 21, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

No, your eyes were not deceiving you. Yes, a member of the Nevada parole board was wearing a Chiefs tie during O.J. Simpson’s hearing yesterday.

And yes, he did it on purpose, knowing he’d be on television.

Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star caught up with board member Adam Endel, and he admitted he was playing for the cameras.

“Yeah, that’s safe to say,” Endel said. “It was one of those little things I figured someone might spot from Kansas City, but I didn’t realize it was going to blow up that much. It’s crazy now.”

Endel grew up about an hour east of Kansas City, and said he doesn’t hide his fandom since he moved to Nevada (which he did after college).

“If you saw my office, it’s covered in Royals and Chiefs stuff,” Endel said.

He’s been on the board since 2009, but never drew this kind of attention. And because of that, his only nerves were about clashing, so he chose the black shirt which made the Chiefs gear stand out in even sharper relief.

“I can’t match things very well,” Endel said. “So I have to wear solid colors most of the time. My wife’s not around always.”

Somehow, we feel like Andy Reid can totally identify with that.