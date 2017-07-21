PFT preseason power rankings No. 9: New York Giants

The Giants got back to the playoffs last season and their defensive turnaround was the biggest reason for their return.
They signed defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Janoris Jenkins and saw those players team with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive player of the year candidate Landon Collins to form their steeliest defense in years.
All of those players are back after Pierre-Paul signed a new deal with the team this offseason and Collins may be poised for another move up the ladder of best safeties in the league, which provides a strong foundation for the Giants’ chances of making it two postseason appearances in a row.
Whether they get there or not will have a lot to do with the other side of the ball.
Biggest positive change: After years of being the best part of the team, the Giants offense slipped behind the defense last season. In order to remedy that, the team released Victor Cruz and signed Brandon Marshall after the veteran was dismissed by the Jets.
Marshall gives Eli Manning a big target across from Odell Beckham, something that’s been missing in recent years and something that should come in handy in the red zone. They also used a first-round pick on tight end Evan Engram, who has the potential to improve another weak spot although it has taken many tight ends more than one year to find their footing at the professional level.
Biggest negative change: The most notable departure from last year’s team was defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who left for the Colts and opens up a spot next to Damon Harrison on the Giants’ defensive line. They’ll need to find the right answer there, but the overall strength of the defense makes it easier to live with Hankins’ exit.
The most negative change, then, was the shift from the urgency the Giants showed in fixing the defense last year to the passive approach that the team took to their offensive line. Prices were high in free agency and the draft was short on sure things, but signing D.J. Fluker feels like an unlikely way to turn one of last year’s biggest weaknesses into a strength.
Coaching thermometer: The Giants have generally been resistant to making coaching changes and, unless they are sticklers for fashion and hairstyle choices, there was little about Ben McAdoo’s first season in the top job suggests that will be changing. He returned the team to the playoffs for the first time since they won the Super Bowl after the 2011 season and his history as an offensive coordinator gives reason to believe he’ll find a way to elicit better results from that unit.
We’d like to crack a beer with … Odell Beckham. Beckham’s been under a microscope for most of the last two seasons thanks to on-field productivity, emotional outbursts, absence from offseason work, upcoming contract extension, boat trips before playoff losses and other things of varying importance. Getting his view on all of that might take more than one beer, so we’ll go ahead and bring a whole case.
How they can prove us wrong: If the Giants rise higher, it will almost certainly be because their patience with the offensive line pays off with improvement across the board on that side of the ball. On the other hand, lack of improvement from that group could stifle any hopes of a rebound in the run game and mitigate any advantages they may have gained by adding Marshall. That would leave the Giants putting the same pressure on their defense while navigating a schedule short on soft patches.
To low, should be at least 5.
Wow… Way too high.
Are they the team that started 2016 2-3? Or are they the team that went on a 9-2 run to end the season?
It is what it is, this is the right spot to begin the season. If Reese had addressed the o-line it might be reasonable to rank them higher but he didn’t and barring injuries to last year’s division winners it is unreasonable to rank Big Blue ahead of any of them.
Who’s running the football for the Giants? Even with great receivers, if you force Eli to throw the ball, bad things can happen.
zeke says:
Jul 21, 2017 3:24 PM
The better question is who’s running the football for Dallas Week 1?
I already happen to have Eli’s game worn Super Bowl jersey from this upcoming season. They were on special. Buy one get one free so he must have worn a different jersey in each quarter because I now have 4 “authentic game worn” Super Bowl LII jerseys.
Could make the playoffs in that weak division. Eli is over the hill so don’t expect them to go far. 9-7 and lose in the wild card game.
Absurdly high
Did this meet Mara’s approval? If not, you’ll be hearing from Herr GODell.
O line should have been addressed more than DJ Flunker over the off season. But it is what it is. If only they could add or develop a impact LB, the D would be ready to take over games. The front 4 are stout and the back end is one of the best in the league. A play maker LB would have been nice to have
Patiently awaits Patriots* fans to comment on yet another Giants article.
Go Blue!
If Flowers can block anybody, the Giants will go far.
That is a pretty big IF, however.
gmen05-u mad huh?
