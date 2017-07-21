 Skip to content

Ravens make moves, including officially signing Griff Whalen

Posted by Charean Williams on July 21, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT
The Ravens announced the signing of receiver Griff Whalen among a number of roster moves Friday.

Baltimore also signed rookie cornerback Reggie Porter. Porter signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of Utah. Indianapolis released him June 12.

The Ravens placed receiver Michael Campanaro on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a toe injury.

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, a fifth-round pick from Texas A&M, came off the non-football injury list after passing his conditioning test.

3 Responses to “Ravens make moves, including officially signing Griff Whalen”
  1. 345snarkavenue says: Jul 21, 2017 4:37 PM

    PFT should revise their preseason summary on the Ravens….Whalen is the guy you want to have a beer with.

    Got to ask him about the swinging gate play.

  2. jamaltimore says: Jul 21, 2017 5:18 PM

    Campanera is such a disappointment. He plays about 10 plays a year and 4 of them are great plays until he gets hurt and then is out for season. Amazing year after year he makes the club while in the tub

  3. cmich2006 says: Jul 21, 2017 5:25 PM

    HOF Ozzie outsmarting the league again

