Ravens make moves, including officially signing Griff Whalen

The Ravens announced the signing of receiver Griff Whalen among a number of roster moves Friday.
Baltimore also signed rookie cornerback Reggie Porter. Porter signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of Utah. Indianapolis released him June 12.
The Ravens placed receiver Michael Campanaro on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a toe injury.
Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, a fifth-round pick from Texas A&M, came off the non-football injury list after passing his conditioning test.
