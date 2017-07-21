Ravens signing veteran WR Griff Whalen

Posted by Charean Williams on July 21, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

The Ravens are adding another veteran receiver and a potential kick returner. Griff Whalen worked out for the Ravens on Friday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports they will sign Whalen after he passed a physical.

Baltimore placed receiver Michael Campanaro on the physically unable to perform list with a toe injury, creating a need for an option in the slot and at returner. (The Ravens also place cornerback Tavon Young on the PUP list.)

Whalen, 27, has played for the Colts and the Chargers in five seasons. He also spent a few days with a Patriots last season but was cut when New England picked up Michael Floyd.

Whalen has appeared in 41 games, making 47 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns, which includes two receptions for 22 yards in eight games for the Chargers last season. For his career, Whalen also averages 24.2 yards kickoff returns and 8.2 yards on punt returns.

As he awaited another NFL opportunity, Whalen took part in The Spring League Showcase.

The Ravens signed Jeremy Maclin last month but are young at the position behind Maclin and Mike Wallace.