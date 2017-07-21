Report: D’Onta Foreman tests negative for marijuana, according to attorney

Posted by Charean Williams on July 21, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Soon after D’Onta Foreman’s arrest in Austin, his attorney released a statement expressing confidence evidence would prove the running back was not guilty of the charges. On Friday, attorney Chip Lewis told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that Foreman tested negative for marijuana at a Houston lab.

Foreman, a third-round pick of the Texans, was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Texas Police for possession of marijuana and possessing an unlawful weapon. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Lewis said in a statement Sunday that the handgun was legal, recently purchased by Foreman, registered in his name and properly secured inside Foreman’s vehicle. The attorney said the marijuana belonged to the passenger in Foreman’s car.

The Texans drafted Foreman in the third round to backup Lamar Miller.