 Skip to content

Saints hire former Dolphins executive for analytics role

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 21, 2017, 7:12 AM EDT
AP

The Saints have added to their front office, hiring a former Dolphins executive to bolster their analytics department.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints hired Ryan Herman as a football analyst.

He worked for the Dolphins as director of football administration, leaving them in August 2016. He started there in 2010, and worked on the salary cap under former General Manager Jeff Ireland, who now works for the Saints as assistant G.M.

The Saints didn’t elaborate on his role, but he’s believed to be their first staffer devoted to analytics.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Saints hire former Dolphins executive for analytics role”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!