Tony Romo says he still has a ways to go as an announcer

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 21, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

When CBS made Tony Romo its No. 1 color commentator, it was surprising because he has no experience in broadcasting. And Romo himself acknowledges it’s a job he still has to learn.

Romo said on 105.3 The Fan that he’s working with Jim Nantz, calling practice games and getting better, but he’s also trying to figure things out.

“I’ve started to do the practice games,” Romo said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I do these little daily things in Dallas — just little run-throughs and practice sessions, how to feel [and] look, how to think. It’s been good. I feel a lot more comfortable now than when I started. But I still got a ways to go.”

Romo is an articulate guy who knows the game, but that’s no guarantee that he’ll be good at making short, quick observations between plays that add value to the viewers at home. It’s a good sign that he knows he still has work to do.