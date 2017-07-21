Tony Romo says he still has a ways to go as an announcer

When CBS made Tony Romo its No. 1 color commentator, it was surprising because he has no experience in broadcasting. And Romo himself acknowledges it’s a job he still has to learn.
Romo said on 105.3 The Fan that he’s working with Jim Nantz, calling practice games and getting better, but he’s also trying to figure things out.
“I’ve started to do the practice games,” Romo said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I do these little daily things in Dallas — just little run-throughs and practice sessions, how to feel [and] look, how to think. It’s been good. I feel a lot more comfortable now than when I started. But I still got a ways to go.”
Romo is an articulate guy who knows the game, but that’s no guarantee that he’ll be good at making short, quick observations between plays that add value to the viewers at home. It’s a good sign that he knows he still has work to do.
It takes time, just ask Joe Buck and Cris Collinsworth. They’ve been at it for years and they are still terrible.
He will quickly discover that being a color commentator is not nearly as easy as holding for extra points………ooops!!
I think he’s gonna suck
At least Tony is on top of things. It isn’t often you hear an announcer announcing he isn’t a very good announcer.
Meanwhile, thousands of people across the country are prepping for the High School Football season and their Friday night jobs calling games for local radio stations.
College radio people are preparing to bust their humps running wires, lugging MARTI units, checking connections, finding people to operate the board, and honing their play-by-play skills.
Must be nice to start on the top, Tony. I’m sure that announcing gig is the most difficult thing you’ll ever do.
Yeah Tony, and I still have a ways to go before I start dating Scarlett Johansson.
While Phil Simms sits naked in the dark commentating to himself in the mirror now.
He had a ways to go as a QB as well. Hopefully his announcing career goes better.
A.B.T.S.
Anything Better Than Simms
Don’t worry Tony, anything, A-N-Y-T-H-I-N-G, is better than Phil Simms.
Saying that he’s going to be better than Phil Simms isn’t saying much. An inanimate object would be better than Phil Simms.
thirstymofo says:
Jul 21, 2017 12:05 PM
Don’t worry Tony, anything, A-N-Y-T-H-I-N-G, is better than Phil Simms.
Yes. Yes. A thousand times YES!!!!! All those who say Joe Buck (who I can’t stand) and Cris Collinsworth (eh) suck truly disrespect the level of suck that Phil Simms not only reached at the beginning of his career, but managed against all odds to maintain all of these years. How many appreciate how difficult it is to do something for soooo long and not show any improvement? At all. Even by accident.
I think he’s gonna be a pretty good announcer and then he’ll bomb in the playoffs…
Phil likes Phil, though.
CBS should have found the guy that threw the snowball at Simms and hired him.
Don’t talk about EEM like that!
Am I the only one who actually appreciates Chris Collinsworth?
Thumbs up if you like him, down if you don’t
The worst announcer in all of Sports is Tom Verducci. Back-up 9th grade outfielder who spits out what other’s have told him. While Smoltz is the best.
I’d rather have a retired player who sucks (Simms) than a non player who is the smartest guy in the room.
Baseball would be great if you only heard stadium noise. Most football games would be better too.
I appreciate his candid comments. This job is not easy even though most fanboys think they could do it well. Good luck Romo. Break a leg. 🙂