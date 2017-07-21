Vikings sign Chunky Clements, release Caleb Kidder

Posted by Charean Williams on July 21, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

The Vikings signed defensive tackle Chunky Clements on Friday. They released defensive end Caleb Kidder to make room for Clements.

Clements went undrafted after starting 20 games and playing in 26 others at Illinois. He finished his college career with 99 tackles, six sacks and four forced fumbles.

Clements missed the final game of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to repair a Lisfranc tear in his right foot.

The Vikings now have 89 players on their roster.