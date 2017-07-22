At age 40, Tom Brady may do what only Warren Moon has done before

On August 3 Tom Brady will turn 40, an age at which NFL quarterbacks have rarely been able to keep playing. But if Brady plays in 2017 at anywhere close to the same level he played in 2016, he’ll be the best 40-year-old quarterback the league has ever seen.
So far, the list of quarterbacks who have entered a season at age 40 or older and played well that year consists of just one name: Warren Moon, who entered the 1997 season at age 40 (and turned 41 during the season), and that year he led the NFL with 245.2 passing yards per game and was chosen to the Pro Bowl.
Other than Moon, the list of quarterbacks entering a season at age 40 and older is a list of players who were past their primes. Brett Favre entered the 2009 season at age 39 and played well after his 40th birthday, but by 2010, the season he entered at age 40, he had fallen off a cliff. Doug Flutie and Vinny Testaverde were still in the league after turning 40, but they didn’t play particularly well. Hall of Famers Len Dawson and Sonny Jurgensen played at age 40, but they were backups.
If Brady can do anything close to what he did last year, when he threw 28 touchdown passes and two interceptions, it will be by far the best season of any quarterback who entered a season age 40 or older. And even if Brady takes a significant step backward, he’d almost certainly be the second-best 40-year-old quarterback behind Moon.
Brady is going to get old eventually, because everyone does. But he’s poised to be the best old quarterback ever.
Warren Moon played in an era that wasn’t slanted towards offensive performance. He also could take a hit. Those are two qualities Mr. Brady doesn’t have. He is a whiner if he gets touched, and he throws 5-yard passes Moon didn’t. No comparison.
Bills fan here. God I hate playing against Brady. Hate him even more. But man do i ever respect the hell out of his playing ability. Probably the greatest of all time.
He’ll probably be the best 42 year old to ever play. And that makes me sad.
39yr old Peyton Manning 2015 = 67.9 rating (17 INTs)
39yr old Tom Brady 2016 = 112.2 rating (2 INTs)
The guy really is amazing.
Brady career YPA = 7.5 (for comparison, Matt Ryan is 7.4).
Warren Moon YPA = 7.2
And Brady takes hits, and all QBs complain.
he keeps setting records.
and he throws 5-yard passes Moon didn’t.
The number one way to tell someone knows absolutely nothing about football. If you can complete a five yard pass, complete a five yard pass. Then do that over and over again until you win the game. Notice how these are also the people who complain about showboating, and the modern rules benefiting the offense.
Moon would have the best numbers ever, and 5 Super Bowls instead of 5 Grey Cups, if he were white. The discrimination he suffered from lives on today, through Kaepernick and RGIII.
As long as Tom gets the protection, I don’t see why he can’t go on for several more seasons. I do wonder how much longer the O-Line Whisperer, Dante Scarnnechia will go on. He has as much to do with Brady’s success as Belichick.
Dante retired several years ago (and yes they won Superbowl 49 without him) but the following year, the o-line was a mess and Brady took a lot of hits. It was much improved this last season when Dante unretired-but he is pushing 70. I hope he is grooming a replacement.
I’m just hoping that the obnoxious, ungracious Pats fans remember exactly how they acted during the Brady/Belichick era because like all good things it will eventually come to an end. When that happens and they’re forced to come back down to earth I hope they’ll all understand when they get treated mercilessly by the rest of us. I personally love the actual team as they seem like good guys who do and say the right things, never get in trouble etc…It’s the fan base that has no idea how to win with class that makes me root against them.
Brady = GOAT period. Nothing to debate.
No QB has ever taken of himself physically like Brady has. Even so, for his sake I hope he retires soon. The physical toll his body is taking is the same regardless of what shape he is in. CTE makes no distinction for physical fitness. Brady should retire after the 2018 season at the latest. How many more rings does he need? His place in Canton is secure. His legacy as the greatest player, not just the greatest QB, is secure.
Could he still play at an extremely high level beyond the 2018 season? In all likelihood. Is it worth possibly jeopardizing his future especially considering the fact that he has a wife and young children? That’s an easy answer for me.
Robert Kraft will take care of Brady after he retires. Whether as a coach or another position in the organization, Brady will never want for income. He has already made a fortune and his wife has made millions as well. Money cannot buy your health and well-being. Two more seasons. Then his family should take priority over his continued playing career.
Only one QB eh? I remember Steve DeBerg starting at the age of 44 when he played for Atlanta.
Love me some TB12 but he still has some work to do in order to own all the records.
