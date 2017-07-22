Cardinals sign LB Tevin Floyd, release C Lucas Crowley

Posted by Charean Williams on July 22, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT

The Cardinals signed linebacker Tevin Floyd, releasing center Lucas Crowley to make room.



Floyd, a rookie free agent, started all 12 games last season at The Citadel, earning first-team All-Southern Conference with 86 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. He finished his college career with 295 tackles, the third most in school history, while playing in 49 games as a three-year starter.



Floyd participated in the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May.