 Skip to content

Cardinals sign LB Tevin Floyd, release C Lucas Crowley

Posted by Charean Williams on July 22, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cardinals signed linebacker Tevin Floyd, releasing center Lucas Crowley to make room.
 
Floyd, a rookie free agent, started all 12 games last season at The Citadel, earning first-team All-Southern Conference with 86 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. He finished his college career with 295 tackles, the third most in school history, while playing in 49 games as a three-year starter.  
 
Floyd participated in the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Arizona Cardinals, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Cardinals sign LB Tevin Floyd, release C Lucas Crowley”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!