Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald won’t play in Hall of Fame Game

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 22, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

The preseason is often a letdown, as fans get excited for the return of football only to watch a game featuring a bunch of third-string scrubs who will be bagging groceries by September. At least Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is warning you in advance.

Arians said today that he has decided not to play quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in the Hall of Fame Game.

Although Arians said he does want to give his starters more preseason reps to have them up to speed for the start of the regular season, he doesn’t want to put too much on two of his most important players.

So when the Cardinals take the field against the Cowboys, Drew Stanton will get the start at quarterback. No word yet on whether Dak Prescott will suit up for Dallas, but suffice to say that if he does, he won’t play long. Nor will fans’ excitement for the return of football, once they remember what the preseason is all about.