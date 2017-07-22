Darren McFadden misses Cowboys’ team charter

Posted by Charean Williams on July 22, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

Cowboys running back Darren McFadden will have to pay his own way to California.

McFadden missed the team charter Saturday afternoon, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. He called team officials to tell them he was running late and won’t face a fine as long as he arrives by 2 p.m. PT Sunday when players are required to arrive.

McFadden, though, will have to buy a commercial flight to Southern California.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick, defensive lineman David Irving and rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis also weren’t on the team charter.

Scandrick, who lives in L.A. in the offseason, flew back to California on a commercial flight Friday after flying into DFW for a physical and a conditioning test earlier in the day.

Irving failed to report to The Star and faces a $40,000 fine for an unexcused absence, but he is in California.

Lewis returned to Michigan on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Jury selection begins Monday morning after a Thursday hearing ended without a settlement. Lewis, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 16. Under Michigan law, he faces a maximum of 93 days in jail and a fine of $500 if convicted.