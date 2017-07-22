Darron Lee changes numbers

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

It’s a new year for former Jets first-round linebacker Darron Lee. And he’ll start it with a new number.

Via the team’s official website, Lee will switch from 50 to 58.

“It’s just all of my numbers in my lifetime added up,” Lee said. He wore No. 8 as a youth, No. 2, No. 5, and No. 8 in high school, and No. 43 at Ohio State. So 8 plus 2 plus 5 plus 43 is 58.

Erin Henderson wore No. 58 for the Jets a year ago, and Spencer Paysinger wore No. 58 during the offseason, after arriving in June. Paysinger will switch to No. 49, a number that also will be worn by tight end Jordan Leggett.

The league at one point required any player who switched numbers to pay for any unsold jerseys bearing the prior number. It’s possible that there aren’t all that many Darron Lee jerseys floating around, since he doesn’t play the kind of position that is conducive to major sales numbers, and he didn’t have the kind of rookie season that would make people want to buy it.