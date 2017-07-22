Deshaun Watson will take “open mind” and “open book” to training camp

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson embarks on his first NFL training camp next week, and he’s bringing the right attitude with him.

“I just listen to all the veteran guys,” Watson said Saturday after an appearance in South Carolina, via Scott Keepfer of the Greenville (S.C.) News. “I’ll keep an open mind and an open book. . . .

“I’ve been wishing I could do this for a long time, and now it’s finally here, So I’ll be enjoying every moment, cherishing every moment and taking it one thing at a time.”

Watson also expressed appreciation for the praise he recently received from Texans assistant coach Wes Welker, who raved on PFT Live about Watson’s demeanor and work ethic.

“That’s pretty cool right there,” Watson said regarding Welker’s remarks. “Wes is a great guy, great mentor, especially for the receivers, but also for me. He’s seen a lot, played a lot of football, experienced a lot.”

Watson has experience a lot at the college level, where he played very well in consecutive NCAA championship games for Clemson against Alabama. Which is one of the reasons why Watson has had the highest-selling NFL jersey since the draft in both North Carolina and South Carolina.