Does Belichick think Garoppolo will be the next Brady?

Tom Brady supposedly hopes to play for another five or six seasons. Jimmy Garoppolo has only one more season of a commitment to the Patriots. So how will this one play out?
Coach Bill Belichick may eventually have to make a choice between the two. Underscoring the stakes of that decision is the possibility that Garoppolo could become the next Brady.
“Bill thinks he’s got the next great one,” an unnamed scout told Mike Giardi of CSN New England. “I watched his snaps. I think he can be that. [Garoppolo] has a great base, and his mechanics are close enough to [Brady] that you appreciate his willingness to learn and the coaching he’s gotten there.”
If Belichick truly has the next great one, so does agent Don Yee, whose firm represents both Brady and Garoppolo. Given that Brady consistently has done below-market deals with the Patriots, many assume that Garoppolo will behave the same way, especially in light of the Yee connection.
But what if Yee intends to make back from Garoppolo some of what Yee didn’t make from Brady? What if Garoppolo, buoyed by the Kirk Cousins situation and an emerging sense among players that they individually should be making more than they do, decides to play the same kind of hardball with Belichick that Belichick consistently plays with all of his players?
Garoppolo is 16 regular-season games and up to four postseason games away from becoming a free agent. And those games likely will involve little or no risk, since Plan A will be for QB1 to take all the snaps. Indeed, Garoppolo’s biggest injury risk will come over the next month, when he’s taking snaps behind the second-string offense line.
Like every other quarterback due to become a free agent, the analysis of his value is simple. The franchise tag will exceed $22 million for 2018. And that number will become at least $26.4 million for Garoppolo in 2019 and at least $38 million for 2020. That’s a minimum of $86.4 million that Garoppolo would make on a year-to-year basis over three years, if the Patriots keep using the franchise tag to keep him in place.
If they don’t tag him in any given year, Garoppolo would hit the open market — and possibly hit the jackpot. Ultimately, then, the question will be whether he’s not only the “next great one” but also the next great one to accept less-than-great contracts in a sport where the stars seem to be waking up to the leverage they possess.
Joe Montana to Steve Young…. Tom Brady to Jimmy Garoppolo
For anyone not familiar with Mike Giardi it is a not so inside joke at CSNNE that Giardi’s primary unnamed source is in fact Mike Giardi. Whatever Belichick thinks he most assuredly is not sharing it with anyone that would ever share it with Giardi.
If it came to it Belichick would not hesitate to franchise Garoppolo, whether to keep or trade him.
The Patriots are in pretty decent cap shape now with 13.5ish M if you just look at the numbers. However, there are guys like Cooks and Brady whose cap charges go up at least 7m each next year and Nate Solder who is an UFA in ’18. I omitted Butler (they seem to want to let him go), Ealy (1 year rental for almost nothing?) and others but the Patriots may not have enough to pay both Brady and Jimmy and it would be a tough sell even to Kraft to cut Brady loose.
when Brett Favre played for Atlanta he stats were 0 for 1 with a pick 6, Goff and RGIII both commanded 3 first round picks.
One thing no team did was offer Bellichek fair market value for a starting NFL QB as far as Jimmy G is concerned.
I honestly think Bellichek air apparent might have more say in it, Bellichek within the next 5 years is probably going to retire.
The possible downfall of the great dynasty in the new millennium starts now with this controversy. If The Patriots screw over Brady, that fan base splits. That’s the crack.
Brady is signed through 2019. He’ll certainly play out that contract.
Jimmy G is cheap for 2017, but what about after? Franchise and trade is the most likely. NE isn’t going to pay $18M for JG to carry a clipboard. Plus, he wants to play…
Next year, NE is going to have to make a similar decision with Brady that the Colts did with Peyton Manning. The question comes down to investing in next year or the next 10 years? At his age, Brady is a year to year proposition. Like with Manning and Favre, the decline can be quick at that age. Meanwhile, Garoppolo has all the attributes they want in a QB. He’s very technically sound, with a clean throwing motion, has a compact delivery and is a quick and efficient decision-maker. By all reports, he has leadership qualities needed for the position.
As a fan of another AFC East team, I hope that the Patriots make the wrong decision and ship Garoppolo out of the division. If the Patriots do keep Garoppolo, I think they will continue to perform at a high level well into the next decade, even if Brady leaves with Belichick. It wouldn’t shock me at all if they tie down Garoppolo with a long term contract next year, which balloons in cap hit after year 2 while allowing Brady to finish out his contract in 2018. This is too important of a call for them to leave to chance.
Between Belichick and Brady, when one of them decides to retire, the other will too.
If I was Garoppolo, and my agent was messing around with Bellicheck like that, I’d can him. Any other team? Sure. The Patriots, the ultimate winning franchise? Nah.