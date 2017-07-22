Jalen Ramsey opens camp on PUP list

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT

Second-year cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a top-five pick who faces high expectations in 2017, will start training camp with no practice.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, Ramsey will be placed on the physically unable to perform list at the outset of formal preseason preparations. He had core muscle surgery in June.

Joining Ramsey on PUP will be cornerback Aaron Colvin.

Players on the active/PUP list can be activated once they pass a physical. They can’t participate in practices until activated.