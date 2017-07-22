Lions hope to “ultimately” work out rift with Calvin Johnson

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT

With the Lions and Barry Sanders renewing their relationship a generation after Sanders abruptly quit and the team made him pay back millions, the Lions now have only one former superstar player who retired under less than ideal circumstances. And team president Rod Wood has now spoken publicly twice about the situation in less than a week, more recently expressing optimism that the situation “ultimately” will work itself out.

Wood’s remarks make it clear that there’s a problem; otherwise, there would be nothing to ultimately work out. The question becomes what it will take to work things out.

As recently suggested, the Lions could either release Johnson from the reserve/retired list or give him back the bonus money he paid upon retirement — or both.

The Lions are required to do nothing, but if they truly want to work things out, they should do something. An invitation to hang out at training camp or to stand on the sidelines during games likely won’t do much, if anything, to change the mind of a guy who has been consistently becoming more candid about his concerns with the organization.