Robert Mathis regrets winning only one ring in Indianapolis

Robert Mathis retired this year after a 14-year NFL career, all with the Colts. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl ring. But only one.
As Mathis looks back on his career, he sees a lot of accomplishment, but also regret, for the fact that a Colts team that came close many times only won one Super Bowl.
“Looking back on that team, I feel a mix of pride, and I’ll admit, the slightest bit of disappointment,” Mathis wrote at the Players’ Tribune. “I’m so proud of what we accomplished during our era of Colts football, but I think every person, down to the last man, would tell you that he expected to win more than one ring in Indy. If there’s any regret I have from my career, it’s that.”
The Colts made the playoffs in each of Mathis’s first eight seasons, then missed the playoffs in the year of Peyton Manning’s neck injury and returned to the playoffs for three more consecutive years with Andrew Luck at quarterback. They were consistently among the best teams in the league, and yet they only ended the year on top once. It’s hard not to look at those Colts teams and think that as good as they were, they could have done even more in the postseason.
Be satisfied with your participation trophies. You were a couple of players away but couldn’t afford them due to Mannings’ selfish contracts. Oh, and oh yeah, Tony Dungy.
and he was lucky to have even gotten to the SB the year they won it.
You won only one ring because mega head, indoor stadium boy, pizza chain, overexposed, unfunny, HGH using QB leading you could never handle the big moments or ANY adversity in his career. Most coddled QB in NFL history. And nope, I am not a Patriots fan.
As a huge Colts fan (and the creator of DeflateGate hats!), I am only a little bummed that we didn’t win the Super Bowl more than once. To perform at such a high level and win so many games for a decade and a half is almost impossible these days. I think most Colts fans get a lot of satisfaction from how good the team has been almost every year since 1998.