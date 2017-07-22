Tamba Hali angry at lack of playing time in the playoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 22, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

In the Chiefs’ playoff loss to the Steelers, defensive end Tamba Hali barely played: His seven snaps against Pittsburgh were by far his fewest in any game of the 2016 season.

Anger at that lack of playing time has apparently been simmering all offseason, and today Hali went off. In a series of tweets, Hali questioned why he didn’t play more and asked if the Chiefs even want him anymore.

“Fans should know this. Only played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers,” Hali wrote. “Am I needed in KC anymore?”

Hali said he always wants to give it all for his team and is frustrated that the team wouldn’t let him.

“I’ve played through all my injuries I’ve acquire throughout my careers not sitting out because I did not feel I wouldn’t be at my best,” Hali said. “I play because I love the game and did it under some of the worst conditions.”

The 33-year-old Hali said he was ready to play in the playoffs, comes to work ready every day, and wants to be a valuable member of the team.

“I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time,” Hali wrote. “I haven’t missed any off-season workouts in 11 years w/the Chiefs. I’ve played in every game except four in my 11 year career with Chiefs.”

Hali wasn’t pleased with the playoff loss, wasn’t pleased when the Chiefs fired General Manager John Dorsey last month, and isn’t pleased now. With training camp about to open, the Chiefs have some issues with a star player.