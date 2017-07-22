 Skip to content

The official PFT preseason power rankings landing page

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

The PFT preseason power rankings are entering the home stretch. Before seeing how it ends, why not go back to the beginning and review the full list?

Teams No. 8 through 32 appear below. Below that, your comments about where we’re right, where we’re wrong, plus whatever else didn’t get deleted due to the presence of locker room talk.

But don’t pop off without doing your homework; click the links to the ones you may disagree with before articulating your disagreement. And, yes, I’m simply saying that to generate clicks.

8. Kansas City Chiefs.

9. New York Giants.

10. Tennessee Titans.

11. Miami Dolphins.

12. Denver Broncos.

13. Houston Texans.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

15. Detroit Lions.

16. Baltimore Ravens.

17. Carolina Panthers.

18. Philadelphia Eagles.

19. New Orleans Saints.

20. Minnesota Vikings.

21. Cincinnati Bengals.

22. Arizona Cardinals.

23.  Buffalo Bills.

24.  Los Angeles Chargers.

25. Washington.

26. Indianapolis Colts.

27. Los Angeles Rams.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars.

29. San Francisco 49ers.

30. Chicago Bears.

31. Cleveland Browns.

32. New York Jets.

47 Responses to “The official PFT preseason power rankings landing page”
  1. greg3117 says: Jul 16, 2017 1:51 PM

    Skins at 25???
    I think not. But then again, I don’t agree with most of this list.

  2. patriots123456 says: Jul 16, 2017 1:59 PM

    Good idea imo.

  3. firerogergoodellnow says: Jul 16, 2017 2:00 PM

    25. Washington REDSKINS

  4. MichaelEdits says: Jul 16, 2017 2:01 PM

    Do you really think my Panthers outrank all of these teams? Can I kiss you?

  5. finnymcphin says: Jul 16, 2017 2:02 PM

    13 down, 19 to go and so far only the very first one released is right although I grudgingly predict you will get number one right. It’s also not going too far out on a limb to predict the whining over it will be endless. I don’t have to like the Pats as the odds on favorite for number one but the truth is just like it was with the Broncos last year the champ is the champ until someone dethrones them.

  6. xlivsaints says: Jul 16, 2017 2:03 PM

    Where’s the Saints?

  7. f1restarter says: Jul 16, 2017 2:03 PM

    25. Washington REDSKINS.

    Fixed.

  8. dregonspengler says: Jul 16, 2017 2:08 PM

    Thank God we now have a “landing page.” My arms were getting really tired.
    Seriously, thanks Mr. Florio. It’s nice to be catch up in one place, as opposed to searching past days to put things into perspective.

  9. dudermcrbohan says: Jul 16, 2017 2:11 PM

    The Seahawks are at 25? you crazy

  10. Juan says: Jul 16, 2017 2:11 PM

    Is # 25 the Washington Wizzard or the Redskins ?

  11. tvguy22 says: Jul 16, 2017 2:12 PM

    University of Washington?

  12. Iknowitall says: Jul 16, 2017 2:14 PM

    The Kansas City Chiefs should be in the preseason top 5.
    At the end of the season Thee Kansas City Chiefs will be #1
    You read it here first.
    Take it to the bank.

  13. tyelee says: Jul 16, 2017 2:15 PM

    I don’t agree with most of this list either… Their are 1-2 teams missing from this list that surely don’t belong higher than 20…

  14. stew48 says: Jul 16, 2017 2:16 PM

    All nicknames listed but one? Gosh, what a simple oversight. You can fix it in a blink. Thanks.

  15. graham4jc says: Jul 16, 2017 2:18 PM

    Your campaign against the Washington Redskins’ name is useless. You, in fact, bring more attention to the sympathetic side of the issue. Change your tactics, because they won’t work.

  16. cheo25 says: Jul 16, 2017 2:26 PM

    Not sure what’s worse: Complaining that someone asked for a logical, no-brainer feature of having a landing page for your rankings or admitting you weren’t going to do it until someone asked. It’s such a low-hanging fruit of a usability accomplishment to have a landing page. Then again, it’s also low hanging usability fruit not to have the headlines on your home page have all caps. So I shouldn’t be surprised.

  17. officialgame says: Jul 16, 2017 2:31 PM

    The Redskins fans have to angry, miffed, downright mad then mad at having them ranked so high at 25. Must be fixed.

  18. pauldeba says: Jul 16, 2017 2:32 PM

    We knew #1 and #32 before anything was unveiled. The rest may be interesting

  19. bonitalocal says: Jul 16, 2017 2:33 PM

    Damn, it’s tough being a Pats’ fan, and having to wait until the very end of count-down lists.

  20. officialgame says: Jul 16, 2017 2:34 PM

    knowitall says:
    Jul 16, 2017 2:14 PM

    The Kansas City Chiefs should be in the preseason top 5.
    At the end of the season Thee Kansas City Chiefs will be #1
    You read it here first.
    Take it to the bank.

    No, you read ite here frst, now that Reid has stabbed everyone in the back to gain full control the Chiefs will be lucky to get 6 wins. You peaked last season and now your done.

  21. jag1959 says: Jul 16, 2017 2:37 PM

    cheo25 says:
    Jul 16, 2017 2:26 PM
    Not sure what’s worse: Complaining that someone asked for a logical, no-brainer feature of having a landing page for your rankings or admitting you weren’t going to do it until someone asked. It’s such a low-hanging fruit of a usability accomplishment to have a landing page. Then again, it’s also low hanging usability fruit not to have the headlines on your home page have all caps. So I shouldn’t be surprised.
    _________________________________

    Maybe you would be happier with the pretty pictures over at foxsports

  22. maxkingpin says: Jul 16, 2017 2:42 PM

    Washington Racists?

  23. thegreatgabbert says: Jul 16, 2017 2:48 PM

    Bet you a hundred bucks your rankings don’t turn out to be accurate at the end of the season…. C’mon… show some confidence…

  24. r502 says: Jul 16, 2017 2:48 PM

    KC is a nice team with a bad QB situation. The one they have, they don’t want. The one they drafted is a reach and they traded too much to get an iffy prospect.

    10-6. out in the wildcard round

  25. oldhuskerfan says: Jul 16, 2017 2:49 PM

    As a Chiefs fan, I doubt they belong in the top 20. I don’t know what the problem is, but they somehow manage to screw up every season.

  26. binarymath says: Jul 16, 2017 2:51 PM

    I like the landing page.

    Let me suggest an enhancement:

    1. what you have with this page is column 1 of a cool graphic of the upcoming season

    2. plot a trend line for each team with data points for their PFT rank each week of the season. Each week adds a new column to the trend lines.

    3. as you update the weekly rankings, do a quick rundown of which teams have a significant rise/fall in the PFT rankings (is one team falling because of injuries/upsets/turnovers/penalties, and is another rising because they are running/passing/forcing turnovers, etc.)

    4. After the SuperBowl, the graphic will show the ebb and flow of the entire season as the ranking trend lines for each team criss-cross one another.

    Thumbs up if you like the idea, thumbs down if you hate it.

  27. peytonwantsaflag says: Jul 16, 2017 2:57 PM

    Thank you, it’s always nice to have a single place where both your lack of imagination and obvious bias-ness are fully on display

  28. EJ says: Jul 16, 2017 3:01 PM

    PFT is sleeping on Buffalo, which is fine by me.

  29. dregonspengler says: Jul 16, 2017 3:11 PM

    thegreatgabbert says:
    Bet you a hundred bucks your rankings don’t turn out to be accurate at the end of the season…. C’mon… show some confidence…

    Since you seem so confident, let’s see YOUR current rankings. I’m willing to bet they wouldn’t be any more accurate by the end of the season.
    Truth is, almost nobody’s pre-season rankings end up being accurate because there are so very many variables and so many surprises over the course of a regular season.
    If you really want to bet, stack your rankings up against his. At least he’s here, with his name on his picks, and will have to live with the inevitable criticism from guys like you when they turn out wrong.
    You’re just another anonymous guy taking potshots at low-hanging fruit. You put up nothing, therefore you have nothing to lose.

  30. notwhoyouthinkitis says: Jul 16, 2017 3:15 PM

    “Washington”. Correct!

  31. mclennon99 says: Jul 16, 2017 3:39 PM

    EJ says:
    Jul 16, 2017 3:01 PM
    PFT is sleeping on Buffalo, which is fine by me.
    —————————————————-

    You got that right!! This year’s surprise team…11-5…even with their tough schedule.

  32. buzzlightner says: Jul 16, 2017 3:52 PM

    Eagles should be next.. Yes they added some big names.. but still lack a solid secondary in a passing league. dont give them too much credit.

    –eagles fan

  33. nitzie says: Jul 16, 2017 4:11 PM

    Vikings ranking seems a bit high.

  34. magnumpimustache says: Jul 16, 2017 5:13 PM

    Jets should be at 34

  35. mclennon99 says: Jul 16, 2017 5:17 PM

    Just say it….go on…just say it…
    THE WASHINGTON INJUNS

    Now “Redskins” kinda pales in comparison, doesn’t it?

  36. ednoclue says: Jul 16, 2017 5:22 PM

    I have been on this website since it started its a amazing Florio has in the last couple years is offended by Redskins. Look back at his early stories and Redskins was used multiple times. Does he have a problem with Oklahoma which means red people in Indian. I think not. So Florio should not be a hippacrite

  37. cardcor says: Jul 16, 2017 5:31 PM

    Cardinals shouldn’t even be listed yet.

  38. number1hawkfan says: Jul 16, 2017 6:15 PM

    How are the niners ranked so high?

  39. the8man says: Jul 16, 2017 6:36 PM

    How long do I have to wait for my Patriots? LOL!

  40. dirt2013 says: Jul 16, 2017 6:53 PM

    Browns are too high !

  41. rubinho1369 says: Jul 16, 2017 6:58 PM

    How long do I have to wait to see my Patriots at #1?

  42. finnymcphin says: Jul 16, 2017 7:02 PM

    mclennon99 says:
    Jul 16, 2017 3:39 PM
    EJ says:
    Jul 16, 2017 3:01 PM
    PFT is sleeping on Buffalo, which is fine by me.
    —————————————————-

    You got that right!!
    ———————————-

    The fact they are not on the list yet means the exact opposite. Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of Bills fans. Which one of you bought Rex’s old truck?

  43. streetyson says: Jul 16, 2017 8:52 PM

    Er, Bills just won the offseason, yet again, so how could you not rank them #1 right now? Are you still judging them on losing to the Jets by 20 points on Jan 1st? That was months ago and they haven’t lost since!

  44. irsaysneedle says: Jul 17, 2017 7:25 AM

    32. BLAH
    31. BLAH
    30. BLAH
    .
    .
    .
    4. BLAH
    3. BLAH
    2. BLAH
    1. PATRIOTS

    can’t we just cut to the chase already?????

  45. refshavegottogo says: Jul 17, 2017 10:32 AM

    Thank you. I was trying to read all these yesterday and was having a hard time locating them all.

  46. jjackwagon says: Jul 18, 2017 12:55 PM

    Congrats to the NFCW for being the first division to have 3 teams on the list. Confirming their distinction as the worst Div in the NFL.

  47. tyelee says: Jul 19, 2017 1:55 PM

    Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals > Buccaneers

    December will confirm this!

Leave a Reply

