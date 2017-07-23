Chargers’ Mike Williams denies he needs season-ending back surgery

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 23, 2017, 6:06 AM EDT

Chargers first-round receiver Mike Williams is denying a report that he’ll need season-ending back surgery to repair a herniated disc.

Appearing at Alshon Jeffery’s football camp, Williams told reporters that his back is going to be fine.

“I’m good. Everything’s good,” Williams said. “The back situation, that was some false information being released. I don’t know who released it, but everything is good.”

Williams suffered the injury at rookie minicamp and hasn’t been able to do much in the Chargers’ offseason program since, but he apparently believes he’ll be healthy enough to play this season, without surgery.

The Chargers took Williams out of Clemson with the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft.