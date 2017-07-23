Jerry Jones dismisses allegations from Ezekiel Elliott’s accuser

The initial quotes that emerged from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Sunday remarks to the media suggested that he attached no credibility to the accusations made against running back Ezekiel Elliott. Other quotes make it obvious that Jones has decided that the alleged victim simply isn’t telling the truth.
“My opinion is there’s not even an issue over he said/she said,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “There’s not even an issue there.”
Given that the alleged victim clearly believes something happened, it’s clear Jones doesn’t believe her. More accurately, it’s clear Jones believes Elliott.
And that’s the way this one will go, truth be damned. Those who want to see Elliott on the field for the Cowboys will be inclined to believe him, those who don’t like the Cowboys will be inclined to believe the alleged victim, and whatever actually happened doesn’t matter because there’s only two people who know for sure and they’re locked in to their versions of the events.
A full-blown he said/she said hasn’t really emerged yet, because the “she” in that equation has yet to go public with specific claims and contentions against Elliott. Jones’ decision to publicly dismiss her story could potentially prompt her to react by telling her story, fully and completely.
The Jones Cartel quickly & quietly got to the local DJ who Zeke punched. Paid him off & then he went on vacation & DPD couldn’t even locate him to press charges.
I’m surprised this girl hasn’t been bought off yet.
no “she said” yet because its false and she’s looking for a payday. if he was guilty then why not go to the police immediately. its been a year and nothing yet? quite suspiscious
Sounds like she’s looking to win the ‘lotto’
We all know if Jerry says not guilty that the police are just wasting time and money. He really believes what he says and thinks and does touches perfection closer than anyone else in our world.
The NFL standard is “more probable than not”—right, Roger?
Not for nothing but these are the words of a dirt bag that has treated women horribly forever. He has his tongue in a nineteen year old strippers ear and has had more lewd remarks and affairs than you can count and his oblivious wife presents him at the hall. She’s so out of it she should have married a kennedy. I hope he speaks last and there is nobody around to hear it
That last paragraph is absolutely ridiculous in this article..the sole reason for this investigation is because she went public with false accusations, which have been proven wrong by witnesses present and a police investigation that concluded with no charges or an arrest. Stop with this narrative like there is another side to the story, the girl made up a story for whatever reason and Zeke has been victimized by it. NFL has all this info but continues to drag their feet on the investigation.
wasn’t that long ago that NFL was running the No More anti domestic violence pat themselves on the back campaign. Sure didnt last long.
no more….. “he said , we dont care what she said”