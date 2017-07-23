Jerry Jones reiterates support for Ezekiel Elliott

At a time when Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly bracing for a suspension, his boss may be bracing for a fight.
Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones addressed with reporters on the first day of camp the one-year-old allegations of domestic violence against Elliott. And Jones has not wavered from his belief that Elliott is innocent.
“I have reviewed everything and there is absolutely nothing — not one thing — that had anything to do with domestic violence,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.
This statement implies that Jones hasn’t truly reviewed everything, because the alleged victim’s version of the events undoubtedly has something to do with domestic violence. Otherwise, there would be nothing to investigate.
While Jones technically has no control over what happens, that won’t keep him from trying to push the outcome in a given direction. Or, more accurately, to continue to pressure the league office to exonerate Elliott.
It’s believed that he’s already made it clear that he won’t be as compliant as Patriots owner Robert Kraft was when the league suspended Tom Brady four games, and Jones’ comments from earlier this afternoon make it clear that the passage of time has put Jones in the mood for a compromise or any other outcome that entails not having Elliott available to play football for the Dallas Cowboys.
With that public statement of support for Elliott, I’m even more convinced that he’ll get completely off the hook or just get a 1 or 2 game suspension. That’s because Jones effectively runs the league office.
This guy is a devil in a nice suit. Prevented Tony Romo from coming back and now he’s doing this. Karma will catch up to him.
“This statement implies that Jones hasn’t truly reviewed everything, because the alleged victim’s version of the events undoubtedly has something to do with domestic violence. Otherwise, there would be nothing to investigate.”……that’s a big stretch there Florio, Jones may have read the victim’s statements and concluded that it did not corroborate what other witnesses and Elliott stated what occurred. Further, we have only recently heard from the victim on a social media post after a year and yet no other person, a friend, a relative have made any statement to backup the victim’s claim. It’s been a year.
Clearly Jones was part of the ownership group that insisted on the idiotic Deflategate suspension of Tom Brady. I think other teams need to prepare for similar ex-girlfriend claims that began the investigation into Elliott. Players should be aware that the mere accusation by an aggrieved former partner will now become gist for the 24 hour news cycle forcing the NFL to treat every accusation as a proven offense. The NFL has installed itself as investigator, prosecutor, judge, jury and sentencing organization – a position that guarantees fan dissatisfaction and continual claims of a lack of fairness. I expect that the suspension will be for a “pattern of conduct” that brings disrepute on the NFL – something that cannot be challenged or disproven.
He is the worst of people. He doesn’t care what happeneds to other people as long as his players get on the field. He has a track record of this and it is not going to change. I don’t know how people can support a team with such a track record of domestic violence.
Say what you will, but playing for the cowboys isn’t a bad gig at all. Dr. Jerruh MD will stand by his guys no matter how much they screw up.
Kraft trusted Goodell and the other owners…a huge mistake! The abuser supporting Jones will not make the same mistake.
@suncawy
I’m interpreting your comment to mean that since the victim hasn’t been very public with the allegations then she has no credibility.
However, if she interviewed with every news organization that would hear her and spoke on social media about the alleged abuse people would also claim she has no credibility.
Victims truly cannot win.
“This statement implies that Jones hasn’t truly reviewed everything, because the alleged victim’s version of the events undoubtedly has something to do with domestic violence. Otherwise, there would be nothing to investigate.”
If you’ve kept up with this story and the allegations you can clearly see there truly is nothing to investigate. The PD decided that months ago
what a major league phony
says one thing, does another
araidersfan says:
Jul 23, 2017 3:25 PM
With that public statement of support for Elliott, I’m even more convinced that he’ll get completely off the hook or just get a 1 or 2 game suspension. That’s because Jones effectively runs the league office.
already in the bag
there will be no suspension and entitled millennial
elliott will be enabled more and more by the
two faced jerrah and unqualified garrett
cowboys will miss the playoffs
the fantasy ride of 2016 is over
jasons81 all evidence points more so to Zeke being the victim of false accusations. Care to prove me wrong?
And why the comparisons to Tom Brady and the Patriots? Theirs was an accusation on the field and directly connected to the game of football so of course the NFL had to be the one to (and I use the term loosely) “investigate” it. Zeke’s accusation is off the field and has been closed by the actual investigators for months now. Besides if you really wanna the compare the 2 then Roger should give Zeke’s first offense the same treatment as the Patriots first offense (spygate). Destroy the evidence and sweep it under the rug.
Jerry should just keep a collection of ‘support statements’ ready to post with drop down menu’s.
He can then all his assistant and say POST IT.
The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones personally want to confirm our support for . We have heard recent reports about being connected with
… and we will continue to support as we gather more details of their obvious innocence.
We do not anticipate to miss any playing time. We do not directly connect this incident with the previous other incidents for which is under investigation.