OBJ visits Texas cancer patient, thanks to social media

Say what you will about social media, but it allows for connections to be made that previously were impossible.
Case in point, via NJ.com: Through social media, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. learned about a boy in Texas with a rare form of cancer. So Beckham visited him.
Danny Richburg, the father of Giants center Weston Richburg, got the assist, bringing to Beckham’s attention via twitter a Facebook post regarding Jayro Ponce’s wish to meet Beckham. Beckham responded almost immediately, and only a few days after it all got started, Beckham was in Amarillo to meet with the boy.
If you’re inclined to kick in a little cash to help with Jayro’s treatment, feel free. It will be a lot cheaper and take a lot less time than hopping a plane to Texas.
Just when you feel comfortable painting these guys with a nice fat broad brush……
Thanks for proving me wrong OBJ. I needed that.
Solid move by OBJ. He acts like an immature idiot sometimes but good to know his heart is in the right place.
Odell does a solid for a kid… although I despise the Giants, you gained some cool points in my book, Nice gesture to prove the haters wrong!
These players are all just young humans. Can you imagine what your life would be like if your every move was dissected to the extent theirs are?
The guy has made mis-steps. Who hasn’t?
Good for him. Shows that he’s a good person at the end of the day.
I’d like to think I’d do the same thing. But your never know until you’re there.