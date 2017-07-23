PFT preseason power rankings No. 5: Oakland Raiders

The biggest news of the Raiders offseason had little to do with the team they’ll be putting on the field in September.
That news was, of course, that they’ll be moving to Las Vegas after a long and fruitless attempt to find a stadium deal in Oakland. The fact that they’re on their way out hasn’t done much to damper excitement about what lies ahead for the team in 2017, however.
General Manager Reggie McKenzie’s rebuilding effort was a lengthy one, but it has resulted in a team positioned for a long run of success wherever they are playing their home games. Quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper, a talented offensive line and 2016 defensive player of the year Khalil Mack are the foundation of that promise and will be major drivers for the team again this year.
Adding running back Marshawn Lynch was an intriguing move as the prospect of putting Beast Mode behind that line is one that leads to visions of great offensive success. We’ll have to see what’s left in the tank after Lynch sat out last season, however, and the Raiders’ ultimate hopes rest heavily on a defense that remains a work in progress outside of Mack.
Biggest positive change: Carr ended last season on the sideline because of a fractured fibula, which created a painful game of “What if?” for the Raiders after a 27-14 playoff loss to the Texans with Connor Cook at quarterback. Had Carr avoided injury, the Raiders were well positioned to win the division and get a bye that would have allowed them to open the postseason on their home field.
While there’s no way to guarantee that he’ll remain that way, Carr is healthy now and his contract extension further cements him as the biggest reason to believe that the Raiders can fulfill the highest of expectations for the 2017 season.
Biggest negative change: The Raiders didn’t lose any major contributors this offseason and the biggest staff change involved bumping quarterbacks coach Todd Downing up to offensive coordinator. That move seems unlikely to lead to much of a difference for a unit with talent across the board.
As mentioned, the defense doesn’t have the same kind of talent and the Raiders added former Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano to Ken Norton’s defensive staff in hopes of maximizing what is on hand. Should the unit fail to improve and friction exist between them, it could put a cap on the team’s upside.
Coaching thermometer: Jack Del Rio took over a team that went 3-13 in 2014 and went 7-9 in his first year on the job before taking the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2002. That’s enough to avoid any concerns about a coaching change and the desire to keep building around a strong core of talent should keep it that way unless things go terribly wrong in the near future.
We’d like to crack a beer with … Gabe Jackson. Jackson also got a lucrative extension this offseason, which makes him part of that strong core and another example of how well Oakland’s rebuild has turned out. For these purposes, though, the right guard is the representative of a line that can sometimes get undervalued due to the other star power. We’ll give him the chance to shed some light on a big reason for the Raiders’ success.
How they can prove us wrong: Lynch having nothing in the tank would be a blow, but the biggest obstacle to the Raiders taking a spot at the top of the AFC would almost certainly be another year with a defense that forces the offense to be nearly flawless in order to win games.
About right.
How did so many teams with no defense make the top few? It’s gonna be funny to look back at these rankings in a couple months.
4: Green Bay
3: Pittsburgh
2: Atlanta
1: Boston area team
2,3 and 4 won’t get that far.
(Cross the magical line from Southeast into Danbury and it’s New England? Sorry, it’s Giant’s territory).
84 at the state line is called “The Yankee Expressway”. All you people from that side must love that sign when entering Danbury…lol. Exit 1 or 2 gets me home. Love the welcome to NY sign.
Not even top 10, are you kidding me
The key of course will in the o-line keeping Carr healthy all season since he’s the engine for the offense. I don’t expect much from Lynch, but it shouldn’t matter too much because Richard and Washington are capable RBs. I think that Amari Cooper will just keep getting better.
On the defense I’m hoping that Conley gets cleared and eventually supplants Sean Smith as a starting CB & that Amerson returns to his 2015 form. If Karl Joseph is completely healthy I also expect him to have a good season. But there’s still questions about the front 7 (other than Mack( so we’ll see. If the defense improves enough to rank in the middle of the league then that’ll be gravy.
Tough 2017 schedule with the AFCE and NFCE but I see the Raiders finishing 10-6 or 11-5 which could be enough to win the AFCW. If that happens, then it’ll be nice to see how Carr does in the postseason.
2 yard tom is envious with this news!
What a joke.
NE is the champ, and the Steelers are always tough, but it’s time for the rest of the AFC to dust off their Raider Hater t-shirts, cause the silver and black is back! Beast Mode is rested, healthy and motivated. Mack is going to light it up. Been waiting a looooooong time for this!
Agree with the comment on only offensive teams getting respect here. I have a tough time saying Pittsburgh would be a favorite on a neutral field over Seattle or the Giants.
Yes, as the CT acknowledges above, CT has eight counties and two of them are predominately greater NY City and Giants fans (Fairfield and New Haven). The real question is whether those two counties are really even “part” of New England or just NY City suburbs. I’ll go with NY and say New England is Pats country.
“A defense that forces the offense to be nealy flawless in order to win games” does not sound like a top five unit. Oakland will regress to middle of the pack.
The Raiders will really need to step up their game this year as they have a seriously challenging schedule. @ Titans (why are they at the Titans again in back to back years?), @ ‘Skins, @ ‘Phins, @ Eagles will be tough. Add Dallas, Giants, Ravens and the Pats (in Mexico), as well as division games with the Chiefs and Broncos, to get to 9 wins would be an accomplishment.
They need a first half record of 6-2 record to have a realistic shot at the playoffs.
tough schedule, 4th toughest I believe..pass defense is shoddy at best..but the offense can score at will..best young QB in the game, stud WR and the DPOY..they went 12-4 with a horrible defense last year, if Sean Smith and David Amerson can step up at all they’ll be tough to beat