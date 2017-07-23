Report: Browns agree to terms with first-round pick Jabrill Peppers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 23, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

With rookies arriving in Cleveland for the start of training camp on Sunday, the Browns have finally reached an agreement with first-round pick Jabrill Peppers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Michigan defensive back was the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft back in April. While the Browns managed to get N0. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett and No. 29 overall pick David Njoku under contract earlier this offseason, Peppers’ deal took a bit longer to get worked out.

PFT’s Mike Florio reported that disagreement regarding guarantees in the contract were the reason for the hold up on Peppers deal. But with veterans not due to report until Wednesday, the Browns still got the contract done in plenty of time.

Only four draft picks now remain unsigned: 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall), Titans receiver Corey Davis (No. 5 overall) and Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (No. 24 overall). The Raiders’ second-rounder, Obi Melifonwu, also remains unsigned.