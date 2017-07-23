Sam Bradford feels more comfortable in Vikings offense this year

Though it was hard to tell, Sam Bradford struggled to learn what was expected of him last year.
But even with a mid-season change at coordinator complicating his hi-nice-to-meet-you first season with the Vikings, Bradford still set a record for highest completion percentage (71.6) in league history.
The good news is, he feels a little more settled this year.
“Obviously last year was pretty unique, I have never been in that situation, and I don’t think many people have been in that situation,” Bradford told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “But just to be here this offseason, to be able to go through the program, go through the meetings, the installs, really sit down and learn this offense and what we’re trying to do, it’s a much better situation than showing up here however many days, eight or nine, before the first game last year and trying to learn everything on the fly.”
While the trade from the Eagles just before the season was a shock to him, he benefited from the next change, as his background with Pat Shurmur eased the next transition after the departure of Norv Turner.
“I think the later we got in the year the better I felt with it,” Bradford said. “Obviously going through the change that we did kind of halfway through the season, having worked with Pat, I think that really helped me just because we have a really good relationship and I felt like we were able to communicate. Towards the end of the year I felt like I had a pretty good grasp on things.”
He responded with career highs in passer rating (99.3) and passing yards (3,877), but enters another season with uncertainty looming over him. Between the fact he’s entering the last year of his contract and the recovery of former starter Teddy Bridgewater from last year’s traumatic knee injury, Bradford knows there’s little beyond the immediate in his control, which makes familiar surroundings a good thing.
Great completion percentage but when you consider his yards per attempt ranking 19th in the league despite that percentage, it’s easy to see why the Vikings weren’t very explosive on offense. Bradford has never been a downfield QB but maybe an improved line will create a few more big play opportunities.
Bradford plays and TB rehabs.
TB would be smart to sign nothing if the team throws some incentive contract at him and test the waters.
It all depends on Bradford not getting hurt.
Bradford is playing with money he’s leaving in a Will at this point. He might go all friendly, contract wise, if he stays healthy.
Would be smart to leave a legacy of giving back after getting a whole lot of cash for rehabbing. Not that getting hurt is fair or should be held against him but it is held against him.
That’s good news. Detroit needs some real competition for 2nd place. If Bradford can have another best-season-by-far and stay healthy. maybe the Vikings will have a winning record. 7-8 with him last year, so a few breaks could do it.
Bradford being more comfortable in Minnesota isn’t news. The fact that someone is talking to Sid Hartman, or that Sid is still alive, is news.
Well Bradford was the least of the Vikings problems to be fair. He’s not a world beater but you could do so much worse.
That’s good. The more comfortable he got last year the worse their record became.
If the Vikings are smart they won’t rush Bridgewater back. Let Bradford have a 2nd year in the same system. Chances are he won’t make it through the season healthy and then Bridgewater will be more recovered and have a chance to show people he’s fully healed.
If Bradford does stay healthy then he’ll most likely improve on his previous season’s numbers which would be a very good thing for Vikings fans.
Get him an O-line next year and Vikings might be competitive again.
The guy came in with less than 2 weeks before the regular season last year to learn a new offense, and then dealt with constant season ending injuries to the offensive line and then an offensive coordinator that quit early season. After all that, he set a completion percentage record. Bradford was pretty damn good last year. Put any other quarterback in that situation and you won’t get much better. Tired of the hate on this guy.
Good for Sam. In all his years in the league, this is his first year he has had a year with the same Offensive Coordinator and team as in the previous year.
WHEN ” IF ” T.B. is ready to come back , i’d still want S.B . The O line “should be better ” than last yrs an Sammy SHOULD be better this yr.
But if Sammy struggles , let T.B . try out his leg / arm .
Look at Cullpepper , he NEVER regained his prior form .
Who’s to say T.B. can’t.
When the season starts …….. we will know