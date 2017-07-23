 Skip to content

Titans’ Sebastian Tretola suffers minor injury in shooting

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 23, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
Titans guard Sebastian Tretola suffered a minor injury early this morning when he was shot in the leg.

The Titans released a statement saying Tretola was grazed by a bullet.

“We are aware of the reports that [Tretola] received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet,” the statement said, via Paul Kuharsky. “He has been released from the hospital and is thankful for only a minor injury.”

The shooting took place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where Tretola played his college football for the Razorbacks. Tretola was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Titans who played in one game as a rookie.

Tretola has recently been in the news because he and Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe were accused of assaulting a man outside a Nashville bar. Tretola and Sharpe say they defended themselves after the man attacked them, and they have filed a lawsuit against the man alleging that he falsely accused them.

5 Responses to “Titans’ Sebastian Tretola suffers minor injury in shooting”
  1. Bl00dwerK says: Jul 23, 2017 6:47 PM

    Cut him. Cut Shapre, too, while they’re at it.

  2. FinFan68 says: Jul 23, 2017 6:54 PM

    Some of these guys are lucky that their hood-rat friends and enemies can’t shoot worth a damn

  3. aggression44 says: Jul 23, 2017 7:17 PM

    Awfully weird that the only players in the league to get shot are black. Just an observation. Not racist. Before people cry out about it.

  4. ariani1985 says: Jul 23, 2017 7:24 PM

    is he related to John Travolta?

  5. benitoboom375 says: Jul 23, 2017 7:43 PM

    Tretola is actually Samoan, not Black, so…

