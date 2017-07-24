Andrew Luck to open Colts camp on PUP

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 24, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT

The good news is Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is throwing footballs again.

The bad news is he’s not ready to start training camp with the rest of his teammates.

Via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said that Luck would open camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Luck can come off that list at any time, and Ballard said there had been no setbacks after Luck’s shoulder surgery, and that he’s still expected to be ready for the regular season.

Ballard added that Luck’s progressing well, with his weight gain on target as he works to build strength. In a macro view, that’s fine, but because Luck’s so central to everything they do, anything other than perfect health is going to cast a cloud over everything the team does.