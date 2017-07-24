Andy Reid to Tamba Hali: Let’s just talk about it

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT

Andy Reid appreciates Tamba Hali’s love for the game, but the Chiefs coach isn’t promising the linebacker’s playing time will increase this season.

“The one thing you love about Tamba is that he loves to play,” Reid said, via Alec McChesney of the Kansas City Star. “I mean, that’s the one thing. I can’t tell you he’s getting any younger. I can’t tell you that. I do love the fact that he bugs on you that he wants to play.

“As coaches, we have to make that decision. And so, when we make the decision that he plays seven plays or 27 plays or 47 plays, that’s what we do. And is a player always going to be happy about that? No. That’s not how it works. But do I love the fact he wants to play? Yes. He’s probably going to be 50 years old and still tweeting out those things, that he wants to get in his plays. I love that about him.”

Hali, 33, took to Twitter on Saturday, expressing anger at getting only seven snaps in the team’s playoff loss to the Steelers. He started only two games last season with but 3.5 sacks, the second-fewest of his career, as Dee Ford and Justin Houston solidified starting roles.

Reid said he wishes Hali had talked to the coaching staff rather than airing his grievances on social media.

“We don’t want him to do it through the social media part and all that,” Reid said. “Let’s just talk about it. If you have a problem, let’s talk about it.”