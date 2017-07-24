Bills visit with Roy Miller, Devon Still and Leger Douzable

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

The Bills had wide receiver Anquan Boldin in for a visit on Monday and he wasn’t the only veteran free agent meeting with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive linemen Roy Miller, Devon Still and Leger Douzable were also in for visits to kick off the week.

It’s the second AFC East visit for Miller this month as the former Jaguar also spent time with the Dolphins recently. He’s coming off a torn Achilles last season. Still, a 2012 second-round pick of the Bengals, played three games for the Texans last season before ending the year on injured reserve.

Douzable is a familiar face to many players in Buffalo after playing in all 16 games and making five starts for the Bills last year. The changes at head coach and General Manager mean that the guys making the call on the roster makeup aren’t as familiar with his work, however.