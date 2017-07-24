Broncos place Shaquil Barrett, Jake Butt, Chad Kelly on NFI list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

Two of the Broncos’ eight draft picks will open their first NFL training camp on the non-football injury list.

The Broncos announced on Monday that tight end Jake Butt and quarterback Chad Kelly will both be on the list. Butt, a fifth-round pick, tore his ACL in Michigan’s Orange Bowl loss to Florida State last year. Kelly also tore his ACL last year and then had right wrist surgery shortly before the draft.

Denver also placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett on the NFI list. He hurt his hip while working out on his own in May and word at the time was that he would be out of action for several months.

Nose tackle Kyle Peko is on the physically unable to prepare list after breaking his foot this offseason and linebacker Josh Banderas was waived to round out the Broncos’ moves.