Clark Hunt: Brett Veach has control of 53-man roster

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shed some light on his decision to dismiss John Dorsey and promote Brett Veach to the General Manager job during a press conference on Monday.
Hunt said that there wasn’t a single thing that led to his decision not to offer Dorsey a contract extension — the former G.M. was headed into the final year of his deal — but “there were enough issues that popped up that prompted” doubt about the team’s ability to build on recent winning seasons.
“It was a difficult decision, but after a thorough evaluation of our football operations, in the long-term interests of the Chiefs I felt it was best to make a change,” Hunt said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star.
When Dorsey was let go, there was some speculation that head coach Andy Reid would be taking a greater role on the personnel side of things. Hunt said, however, that Veach will have the same control over the 53-man roster that Dorsey did when he was in the role.
Reid will surely have influence over those calls and the overall shape of the team’s roster as they head toward the start of the regular season in Kansas City, but Hunt’s message on Monday was that the ball is now in Veach’s court to show that he can keep the Chiefs on the right side of .500 and moving closer to the second Super Bowl title in club history.
What else was Hunt going to say?
As a fan of divisional rival, I’m not happy to see a very good HC get extended, but I am pleased that their very good GM got 86’d and is being replaced by someone who’s a puppet of the HC.
This is a whole bunch of nothing. We still have no idea why Dorsey was let go.
Hunt is the proverbial “idiot son”. He only hired Andy Reid after a fan mutiny. We was committed to keeping the team $30 million under the cap year after year until it became illegal to do so. He hired Scott Pioli on the promise of unimaginable savings, which Pioli delivered on by firing 70 of the 120 employees at Arrowhead stadium and lowering payroll to $90 million when the cap was $120 million.
As a 50 year fan of the Chiefs this really doesn’t tell me much. Hunt just said something because saying just about anything was better than continuing to say nothing. But really he didn’t say a damned thing. I am not happy with what has happened this off-season. JC, Poe, Maclin and Dorsey gone in just a few months does not exactly breed confidence. Hali is complaining he is not getting enough playing time. So once again this old Chiefs fan just has to take it on faith and let the next few seasons decide if these were good moves or the moves of a raving lunatic.
araiders fan said….”As a fan of divisional rival, I’m not happy to see a very good HC get extended, but I am pleased that their very good GM got 86’d and is being replaced by someone who’s a puppet of the HC.”
—————————————————-
You have expressed EXACTLY my concerns. Reid is an EXCELLENT HC (though he does have some “issues”). But IMO he needs to stick to coaching. Could he be a good GM? Maybe. But again IMO HC and GM is simply TOO BIG a job for one man. I fear that Reid is going to spread himself too thin and wind up doing none of his jobs well. But time will tell.
As an aside since you are a Raiders fan….All is right with the world again. Chiefs and Raiders rule the AFC West. Just like the “old days”. That is the way it is meant to be. May it continue that way for many years to come.