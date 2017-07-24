Clark Hunt: Brett Veach has control of 53-man roster

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shed some light on his decision to dismiss John Dorsey and promote Brett Veach to the General Manager job during a press conference on Monday.

Hunt said that there wasn’t a single thing that led to his decision not to offer Dorsey a contract extension — the former G.M. was headed into the final year of his deal — but “there were enough issues that popped up that prompted” doubt about the team’s ability to build on recent winning seasons.

“It was a difficult decision, but after a thorough evaluation of our football operations, in the long-term interests of the Chiefs I felt it was best to make a change,” Hunt said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star.

When Dorsey was let go, there was some speculation that head coach Andy Reid would be taking a greater role on the personnel side of things. Hunt said, however, that Veach will have the same control over the 53-man roster that Dorsey did when he was in the role.

Reid will surely have influence over those calls and the overall shape of the team’s roster as they head toward the start of the regular season in Kansas City, but Hunt’s message on Monday was that the ball is now in Veach’s court to show that he can keep the Chiefs on the right side of .500 and moving closer to the second Super Bowl title in club history.