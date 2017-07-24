Cowboys cut Lucky Whitehead, whose agent says wasn’t in Va. at time of supposed arrest

The Cowboys cut Lucky Whitehead, even though the receiver’s agent said Whitehead wasn’t in Virginia at the time of his supposed arrest.
Whitehead’s agent, Dave Rich, showed NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport flight records that have Whitehead flying to Dulles at 7:20 a.m. on June 22, six hours after Whitehead supposedly was arrested in Prince William County, Va.
Whitehead was accused of taking less than $200 worth of items from a convenience store.
On July 6, Whitehead failed to show for an appearance related to the June 22 arrest, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The court date has been rescheduled for Aug. 10.
As Whitehead was escorted off the practice field Monday by a member of the team’s public relations staff, Whitehead told reporters he didn’t know what they were talking about.
“I didn’t even know about that,” Whitehead said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t know what’s going on.”
