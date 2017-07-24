Cowboys featured in ad opposing Bathroom Bill

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

The Cowboys are working behind the scenes, opposing the passage of the so-called “Bathroom Bill,” according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. A special legislative session is considering a bill that would have people use the restroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate.

Passage of the bill could derail the Cowboys’ bid for the 2018 NFL Draft, among other future events they hope to host.

Per Moore, the Cowboys are featured in a $1 million ad buy by the Texas Association of Business that begins play on radio stations Tuesday. In the ad, a lifelong Cowboys fan describes her excitement that the 2018 draft could be in North Texas. She then says the NFL could reject the club’s bid to host the festivities, costing Texas “millions of dollars in lost revenue and leaving a lot of Cowboys fans angry” if the bathroom bill passes.

Cowboys officials are taking a diplomatic approach, trying not to alienate Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the bill’s primary proponent. Owner Jerry Jones carefully chose his words when asked about the bill, showing no interest in entering the debate publicly.

“There are different bills being discussed,” Jones said, via Moore. “They are fluid and change by the day.”

The Cowboys long have played the role of favorite for the 2018 draft, but the NFL has yet to announce the site for the event. NFL officials have not commented publicly, but a league spokesman addressed the bathroom bill in the wake of Super Bowl LI in Houston in February, saying, “If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events.”