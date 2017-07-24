Cowboys featured in ad opposing Bathroom Bill

The Cowboys are working behind the scenes, opposing the passage of the so-called “Bathroom Bill,” according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. A special legislative session is considering a bill that would have people use the restroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate.
Passage of the bill could derail the Cowboys’ bid for the 2018 NFL Draft, among other future events they hope to host.
Per Moore, the Cowboys are featured in a $1 million ad buy by the Texas Association of Business that begins play on radio stations Tuesday. In the ad, a lifelong Cowboys fan describes her excitement that the 2018 draft could be in North Texas. She then says the NFL could reject the club’s bid to host the festivities, costing Texas “millions of dollars in lost revenue and leaving a lot of Cowboys fans angry” if the bathroom bill passes.
Cowboys officials are taking a diplomatic approach, trying not to alienate Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the bill’s primary proponent. Owner Jerry Jones carefully chose his words when asked about the bill, showing no interest in entering the debate publicly.
“There are different bills being discussed,” Jones said, via Moore. “They are fluid and change by the day.”
The Cowboys long have played the role of favorite for the 2018 draft, but the NFL has yet to announce the site for the event. NFL officials have not commented publicly, but a league spokesman addressed the bathroom bill in the wake of Super Bowl LI in Houston in February, saying, “If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events.”
Good for them. Boys should use the boys bathroom. Girls use the girls bathroom. I can’t believe this is even an issue. If you are born a male, you’re a male and vice versa. You can’t argue science.
If you have male parts use the men’s bathroom.
If you have female parts use the women’s bathroom.
How hard can this be?
Oh and isn’t it discrimination to not also install a urinal for them until they have their bottom surgery? I mean they may feel female on the inside but they still have the exact same bottom parts as men and it is easier for them to go the same way a man goes. Oh, this is so confusing.
This is just a bunch of crock. Those trans people who look like females already go in the female restroom and there are no inspections for them to get in. So, what is the problem?
Exactly how many are these people are there anyway. Hold on to your hats people, this community never sleeps they are looking for any and every way to break down male and female distinctions until they make us believe that we are the ones confused and the rest of the population is just as confused as they are. And the PC Americans are just so stupid and weak they stand for nothing.
As a retired detective, not a Rep. or a Dem., just sort of ‘common sense what’s good for most people person’, hate to say it but if you can stand and go, then you should be in the boy’s room.
I have quite a few daughters and I’ve gone in when they were little. Brought them into mens rooms when necessary. Etc Etc. My kids are more not more important than your privacy, so I was respectful but they really are more important.
I also support the LGBT world but at the same time, I know certain people will dress up and grab your kid. Not that hasn’t happened before but now it’s easier.
Tough issue but I error on the side of kids, no matter how remote. If it can happen, somewhere, it will happen.
As a mature adult, I’d use a horse trow with whatever anyone wants to be. But the kids…
PS
So Jerry is all about the money and nothing else. Take a stand and be about something other than money.
This goes to show that the old adage is true, Americas team plays in Dallas, Texas’ team plays in Houston.
The majority of the State of Texas is FOR the bathroom bill, voters in Houston already voted and rejected former lesbian mayor Anise Parkers transgenders in the women’s bathroom bill.
Texans don’t want this garbage and we’re not going to cave just because the NFL takes away the Super Bowl.
After a dozen beers, how many 23 year olds will be “identifying” as a woman, and walk into that bathroom. You will need armed security in every bathroom in every stadium. Why are we trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist, but for .01% of the population?
Religious laws being made to attack transgender folks. This has never been an issue in the past. Guess what, transgender people have been using the bathroom of their choice since forever. Making laws against it is an attack by Christians on a community they despise. Garbage.
niners816 says:
Jul 24, 2017 3:22 PM
You realize the Cowboys oppose the bill, right?
The league that wants to play a game in China (not exactly a friend of human rights) is worried about bathrooms in Dallas??
I always carry my birth certificate with me so I will be welcomed in public restrooms. Seems reasonable.
niners816 says:
Jul 24, 2017 3:22 PM
I love it when people with no scientific background try to preach like they’re experts.
Understand the same DNA which grants trans-gendered the the genitalia they’re born with also wires their brain and therefore sexual identity.
Sexuality has more to do with what’s between the ears than the legs.
Expecting people to use the bathroom that corresponds to their anatomy is a controversial stance to take, what a wonderful time to be alive.
cowboysfan1979 says:
Jul 24, 2017 3:40 PM
What an infantile argument. So essentially you’re equating transgendered people with sexual predators? In your own words “we are trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist”. LBGTQ folks have been using the bathroom of their choice since forever, it was only made a problem until after the conservatives lost their battle against same-sex marriage.
We have a similar law in North Carolina. I’ll be glad when it’s repealed. I’m getting tired of peeing in the bushes.
alonestartexan says:
Jul 24, 2017 3:37 PM
This goes to show that the old adage is true, Americas team plays in Dallas, Texas’ team plays in Houston.
The majority of the State of Texas is FOR the bathroom bill, voters in Houston already voted and rejected former lesbian mayor Anise Parkers transgenders in the women’s bathroom bill.
Texans don’t want this garbage and we’re not going to cave just because the NFL takes away the Super Bowl.
Houston couldnt keep their original team and had to get a new one. When the Texans actually do something worth paying attention to, people outside of Houston might actually care about them.
Who cares about this bill, unless they are going to check every person that uses a public restroom….this is a “do nothing bill” that only serves to hurt Texas financially.