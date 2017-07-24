 Skip to content

Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead arrested, warrant issued for shoplifting

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 24, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT
Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was reportedly arrested for shoplifting last month, then had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court to answer for the charge.

Whitehead’s initial arrest took place on June 22 in Virginia, according to TMZ. At that time, he was accused of taking less than $200 worth of items from a convenience store.

On July 6, Whitehead failed to show up at Prince William County Court for an appearance related to the June 22 arrest, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He will now also face a charge of failure to appear in court.

It’s been an odd offseason for Whitehead, who said last week that his dog had been taken and was being held for ransom, then said a day later that his dog had been returned.

Whitehead has an uphill battle to make the Cowboys’ roster, and off-field distractions won’t help.

  1. pau49ers says: Jul 24, 2017 2:18 PM

    “Hi, I’m Jurrah. He didn’t do this crime. Oh, you have him on camera? It wasn’t him. He hit a woman and that was on camera too? It wasn’t him. I’m Jurrah Jones and I endorse this message.”

  2. r502 says: Jul 24, 2017 2:18 PM

    Another day, another Cowboy demonstrating Leadership.

  3. jade429 says: Jul 24, 2017 2:18 PM

    Yet another Dallas player in trouble with the law.

  4. barrywhererufrom says: Jul 24, 2017 2:18 PM

    keeping it real…

  5. 400marios says: Jul 24, 2017 2:18 PM

    Inert “Lucky” joke here…………

  6. nyneal says: Jul 24, 2017 2:19 PM

    Geesh! Maybe they should move the Cowboys to San Francisco and let them play their games in Alcatraz!!!

    It’s ridiculous how many players the Cowboys have had over the last few years who have been in trouble.

    A few is a coincidence, but many is a trend.

  7. bonerfartblog says: Jul 24, 2017 2:20 PM

    A warrant? What did he shoplift? A car?

  8. gbpackfan3 says: Jul 24, 2017 2:21 PM

    Unbelievable. This sounds so made up but sadly I know it’s all too real

  9. descendency says: Jul 24, 2017 2:21 PM

    Millionaire stealing from a convenience store?

  10. gregfalco15 says: Jul 24, 2017 2:23 PM

    I’m starting to think there’s a clever scheme behind these charges in order to keep the team in the spotlight. After all there’s no such thing as bad publicity. Look at the top rated articles here: OJ, Zeke, Carr, Emmitt Smith, Zeke, Brady, Vick, Zeke, Jones-Zeke, Cousins.

    Cowboys trying to dominate the offseason like they wished they dominated the postseason.

  11. miamibeak says: Jul 24, 2017 2:23 PM

    hey maybe he and ex Cowboy and fellow shoplifter Joseph Randle should go into business together …

  12. edenprairieballer says: Jul 24, 2017 2:25 PM

    A pro football player shoplifting from a convenience store??? Some of these guys are so entitled it makes me sick to my stomach.

    I wish they would have kept his dog.

  13. citizenstrange says: Jul 24, 2017 2:25 PM

    Shoplifting is like drunk driving. You probably get away with it a thousand times before you get caught.

  14. commentawaitingdeletion says: Jul 24, 2017 2:26 PM

    400marios says:
    Jul 24, 2017 2:18 PM
    Inert “Lucky” joke here…
    __________

    Nah, it’s just too easy to go picking that low hanging fruit I’ll just go with Bye Felicia.

  15. purplekoolaid1 says: Jul 24, 2017 2:27 PM

    descendency says:
    Jul 24, 2017 2:21 PM

    Millionaire stealing from a convenience store?

    ___________________________________________________________

    I doubt he’s a millionaire. Wasn’t he a rookie last year? He’s probably living like he’s a millionaire however if he’s shoplifting snacks from a convenience store.

  16. nyfcat says: Jul 24, 2017 2:27 PM

    Please start the season so these knuckleheads have something to do.

  17. tonyzendejas says: Jul 24, 2017 2:28 PM

    Give him a break, he only made $615,000 last year.

  18. painsyndicate says: Jul 24, 2017 2:29 PM

    Shoplifting? From a convenience store?

    Pathetic.

  19. chefninerapologist says: Jul 24, 2017 2:34 PM

    This guy sounds like a keeper…

  20. Getoffmylawn! says: Jul 24, 2017 2:34 PM

    I have to think of all the other Cowboys that have been caught doing things and have been let go because they were caught by the “right cop”.
    Na, I’m sure not once was a Cowboy’s player caught in a bad situation and let go by the man. It’s the culture and class that Jerruh brings to the NFL.

  21. jmatuszak72 says: Jul 24, 2017 2:35 PM

    Dallas Convicts! Prisons team!

  22. cowboylover says: Jul 24, 2017 2:35 PM

    Cowboys better get their you-know-what together and FAST! That being said I’d say Lucky has an earlier exit than anticipated.

  23. vikings1234 says: Jul 24, 2017 2:35 PM

    Is it just me, or are there really more players being arrested these days?

    I miss the old PFT “Days without an arrest” counter.

  24. greenbleeder says: Jul 24, 2017 2:36 PM

    At least steal some designer underwear.

    Jeez…

  25. drakost says: Jul 24, 2017 2:37 PM

    Dear Mr. Jones,

    This is getting embarrasing.

    -Cowboys fan

  26. deuce22222 says: Jul 24, 2017 2:51 PM

    What I find interesting is that he will get cut for shoplifting, but the woman beater will remain on the team.

